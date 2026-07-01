Stacey Solomon’s son Zachary is heading to America for the summer, and the airport goodbye hit the TV favourite hard.

According to The Sun, Stacey revealed that her 18-year-old son has flown to the US for five weeks with Camp America.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter shared the update on Instagram after taking Zachary to the airport. She posted a photo of them together before he left.

Stacey, who welcomed Zachary in 2008 with former partner Dean Cox, wrote: “Our Zachary is off to Camp America for the whole summer.

“Omg Zachy Pickle Cottage will feel so strange without you for the next five weeks.

“It hurt my heart to drop you off this morning but I know you’re going to have the best time ever, and that camp is so lucky to have our Zachary in their lives for the summer.

“Good luck my darling boy. To the moon and stars and back again.

“Please tell me why I really wanted him to do this experience and I am so happy for him but also so my gut is in knots??”

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey admitted feeling “absolutely devastated” over having to say goodbye to Zachary.

Stacey Solomon has revealed her son Zachary has gone to America for summer camp (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why this Stacey Solomon update about her son feels so emotional

Zachary is Stacey’s eldest child. His trip marks a big family milestone.

Who is Stacey Solomon’s son Zachary? Zachary Solomon was born in 2008 and is Stacey Solomon’s eldest child. Stacey has said Zachary’s father is her former partner Dean Cox. Zachary is part of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s blended family at Pickle Cottage. Stacey and Joe share Rex, born in 2019, and Belle, born in 2023.

They are also parents to Rose, born in 2021.

Joe is father to Harry from a previous relationship.

She said Pickle Cottage will feel strange without him. That line summed up the mood.

Stacey often shares honest family moments with fans. This time, she mixed pride with nerves.

Fans quickly rallied around her in the comments. One follower wrote: “Have the best time, what an amazing opportunity. But yes Stacey I can imagine the mixed emotions. He will be back before you know it.”

Another added: “Aww this is one of those experiences he’ll be talking about in years to come! He’ll have the best time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

What Zachary will do in the US

As The Sun reported, Zachary is spending the summer working with Camp America. The organisation launched in 1969.

What is Camp America? Camp America is a summer camp staffing programme founded in 1969. It places international participants in summer camps across the United States. Roles can include working with children, supporting activities, and helping with camp operations. Programmes typically combine a period of camp work with time for travel after placement, depending on visa terms and individual arrangements.

It places international staff at summer camps across the United States. Young people get a chance to work and travel.

Camp America’s official Instagram account also replied to Stacey’s post. It wrote: “We know today is a big one.

“We’ll be here to support Zach every step of the way. Welcome to the Camp America family – we know he’s going to have an unforgettable summer!”

Stacey’s update points to a major next step for Zachary. He is starting to carve out his own path.

For Stacey, it also means one of her children will be away for an extended stretch.

Stacey has built a huge following by sharing family life alongside her TV work. She fronts the BBC home makeover series Sort Your Life Out.

She first found fame on ITV’s The X Factor. Her family updates often strike a chord with fans.

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