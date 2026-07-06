Kate Ferdinand has admitted she is “trying to hold it together” while husband Rio works away at the World Cup in America.

As reported by The Sun, Rio, 47, is in the States. He is co-hosting a Fox Sports commentary show with James Corden.

Kate, 35, is in Dubai with the children. She shared a frank update on social media as she counted down the weeks until Rio returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand gives fans glimpse of home life without Rio

Alongside a series of family photos, Kate showed followers what life looks like right now.

She wrote: “Daddy’s been gone for 4 weeks, mummy’s trying to hold it together. They were quiet for 0.5 seconds

“Nearly 4 weeks down, just over 2 to go!”

The post showed Kate juggling work and parenting in Dubai. Rio continued his World Cup duties in the US.

Kate and Rio share son Cree, four, and daughter Shae, two. Kate is also stepmum to Rio’s older children, Lorenz, 19, Tate, 17, and Tia, 14.

Who is in the Ferdinand blended family? The relationship between Kate Ferdinand and her stepson Tate, Rio Ferdinand’s eldest son, has been discussed publicly on the family’s podcast. Rio Ferdinand was married to Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015 after breast cancer.

Rio and Rebecca shared three children: Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate Ferdinand began a relationship with Rio after Rebecca’s death and moved into the family home in 2018.

Kate and Rio later married and now also share two children, Cree and Shae.

Fans quickly filled the comments with support. One follower wrote: “Super mumma!”

Another said: “Smashing it!” A third added: “You’ve got this.”

Rio Ferdinand has been away from Kate his children due to the World Cup (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why this Kate Ferdinand and Rio moment hit home for fans

The update offered a rare look at the pressure Kate is handling while Rio is away. It also came after another emotional family conversation drew attention.

As The Sun previously reported, Rio’s son Tate opened up on Kate’s Blended podcast. He spoke about struggling with his dad’s new relationship in the early days after the death of his mum, Rebecca Ellison.

Who is Rebecca Ellison? Rebecca Ellison was Rio Ferdinand’s first wife and the mother of his three older children: Lorenz, Tate and Tia. She died in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Rio Ferdinand has spoken publicly in the years since about grief, parenting and family life after her death.

Tate said: “At the start I felt so guilty for liking Kate and loving Kate. I felt guilty for my mum’s family, for my mum. It’s a really weird feeling.

“One part of me really likes her and wants to like her. And then the other part of me thinks, ‘Oh, there’s a loyalty towards my mum here, what am I doing?’

“There’s not really a right or wrong thing to do. I was stuck in no man’s land for a couple of years thinking, ‘What do I do?’

“But then after a while you go with what you feel and that’s it really.”

Read more: Rio Ferdinand’s son Tate admits telling ‘lies’ about stepmum Kate ‘meeting random men’: ‘I hated you’

Kate first found fame on ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex, where she appeared as Kate Wright. Since leaving the show, she has often shared the highs and lows of family life.

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