Kate Ferdinand is at the centre of a painful family confession after Tate admitted he spread lies about his stepmum during the early years of their blended home.

Daily Mail reported that Tate, 17, opened up on Kate’s Blended podcast. He said he tried to sabotage her relationship with his dad Rio out of loyalty to his late mother Rebecca.

Kate, 35, moved into the family home in 2018. Tate said grief and guilt shaped his reaction after Rebecca died from breast cancer in 2015, aged 34.

He admitted he told lies that Kate was “meeting random men” and “locking him and his siblings in a room”.

Kate Ferdinand opened up with her stepchildren on her podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Tate Ferdinand admits he ‘told lies’ about stepmum Kate

On the podcast, Tate explained the guilt behind his behaviour. He said: “I felt so guilty for liking Kate and loving Kate. I felt guilty for my mum’s family, for my mum.

You just had a hater in the house. I used to be so jealous.

“It’s a really weird feeling because one part of me really likes her… and then the other part of me thinks, ‘Oh, there’s a loyalty towards my mum here, what am I doing?'”

Who is in the Ferdinand blended family? The relationship between Kate Ferdinand and her stepson Tate, Rio Ferdinand’s eldest son, has been discussed publicly on the family’s podcast. Rio Ferdinand was married to Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015 after breast cancer.

Rio and Rebecca shared three children: Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate Ferdinand began a relationship with Rio after Rebecca’s death and moved into the family home in 2018.

Kate and Rio later married and now also share two children, Cree and Shae.

He said his feelings could swing fast. Tate told Kate: “I remember when I hated you. I hated you.

“And then we might do something good and then I would flip straight away back into loving mode and then I’d have to almost lie about what I did before to get myself out of it.”

Kate and Rio co-parent his children Tate, Lorenz, 19, and Tia, 15. They also share son Cree, five, and daughter Shae, two.

The rumours started small, then spread fast

Kate recalled one row over a phone delivery for Rio. She said: “Once I got a phone for Rio and the kids were asleep… someone came to drop it on the drive and they’re a man.”

She added: “Tate told people that when dad’s not there, I’m meeting men on the drive. So then a few people thought that when Rio was out, I was meeting random guys on the drive.”

Tate answered with a blunt admission. He said: “You just had a hater in the house. I used to be so jealous.

Tate opened up about his true feelings towards Kate (Credit: YouTube)

“Not jealous, I don’t even know the word, but I would try and like get into all of your business.”

Kate shared another example from a Valentine’s balloon delivery. She told the children: “Right, go in that room. Close the door,” so she could hide the surprise.

Kate Ferdinand Tate: timeline of the family story behind the podcast confession 2015: Rebecca Ellison died from breast cancer, leaving Rio Ferdinand to care for their three children. 2018: Kate Ferdinand moved into the family home as the family adjusted to a new dynamic. In the years that followed: Tate said he struggled with guilt and mixed feelings, which led to false stories about Kate. Podcast interview: Tate spoke openly about that period and described how his feelings later changed.

Later, that story changed too. Kate said it came back as: “When dad’s not there, Kate locks us in the room.”

Tate explained his thinking at the time. He said: “I was just in such a confused state of mind. I didn’t know what was going on.”

He added that surprises like that felt unusual in the house. That confusion fed the rumour.

Rio and Kate married in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What finally helped the family move forward

Tate said he spent a “couple of years” stuck in that mindset. He later accepted Kate’s role in his life.

He also reflected on Rio’s grief. Tate said his father “shut down” during the hardest period.

Kate responded with empathy. She told him: “You’ve lost your mum. He’s working, trying to hold you three together.

“I think we can give him leeway for that.”

She also pushed back on any idea of rivalry with Rebecca. Kate told Tate: “There’s no competition between me and your mum. Your mum’s your mum, your mum’s always going to be your mum.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand face backlash as they return to UK for ‘freebie’ Christmas

“If your mum was here, I wouldn’t be here doing what I’m doing right now.”

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