Kate Ferdinand’s stepson makes emotional confession about her relationship with Rio

Kate Ferdinand and her stepson, Tate, have opened up about her relationship with his dad Rio.

Former footballer Rio, 47, and ex-TOWIE star Kate began dating in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 and now live in Dubai.

Kate, 35, became a stepmum to Rio’s three children from his marriage to his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer.

Recently, Rio’s son Tate, 17, became a special guest on Kate’s podcast, Blended. Here, they discussed their family dynamic.

Kate and Rio married in 2019 (Credit: Fred Duval)

Kate Ferdinand’s stepson opens up on podcast

Speaking to Tate, Kate said: “Shall we talk a bit about our relationship because this is all new. No one knows about our relationship.”

Rio quipped: “This is where the popcorn comes out.”

Opening up about his struggles during the early days of Kate and Rio’s romance, Tate admitted: “At the moment, I thought you were taking him away almost. That’s what I felt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blended (@blended)

“And me and Lorenz, not so much Tia she was a bit young, but me and Lorenz used to listen through the door and be like, ‘what are they talking about downstairs?'”

Tate admitted he also initially felt “bitter”.

Tate then sweetly added: “But when it was good, I loved you.”

Kate added: “And I remember the day that then it changed and you were like ‘that’s my stepmum.’ And I was like ‘oh my God I’m not his aunt anymore.'”

Kate and Rio now live in Dubai (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Rio and Kate moved to Dubai

Kate and Rio have now built a strong blended family unit. They recently marked a fresh start by leaving the UK behind for Dubai.

At the moment, I thought you were taking him away almost.

Last August, Kate shared some family photos to Instagram alongside the caption: “A new chapter, a fresh start — because if we don’t try, we’ll never know.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand face backlash as they return to UK for ‘freebie’ Christmas

“Ahhh! We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here. We are making a new home in the place we met!

“Missing some of our specials already & a bit scared, excited & nervous — but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”

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