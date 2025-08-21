Rio Ferdinand reveals real reason he’s moving wife Kate and kids to Dubai

Rio Ferdinand has opened up about his plans to move out to Dubai with his wife Kate and their children.

Footy star Rio, 46, tied the knot to second wife Kate Ferdinand, 34, back in 2019, and the pair are parents to Cree, four, and Shae, two. Rio is also a dad to three children from a previous marriage, Lorenz, 18, Tate, 17, and Tia, 14.

However, earlier this year, it was reported that the family was planning to uproot from their £4m Kent mansion to Dubai. And now, Rio has revealed the real reason that he and his family are swapping rainy England for a new life in the sun…

The family are moving to Dubai (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rio Ferdinand on moving to Dubai with Kate

In a new interview, Rio revealed the reason behind uprooting his family to Dubai. Speaking to MailOnline, Rio recalled a recent trip to the city in which he “saw a different side to it”.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star explained: “In Dubai, it feels like they’re valued and the lifestyle means that they’re happy and vibrant with a good energy for the kids. Lifestyle, safety, weather and just a new life.”

Rio also shared that his children’s education played a key role in making the move.

Kate and Rio have a blended family (Credit: ITV)

Rio reveals ‘it’s perfect timing’

“I thought about moving, then we went back again in February for a little look at the schools just in case and it just pricked my mind to think about it,” Rio Ferdinand revealed.

He continued: “That was almost like a big kicker for me because the education system felt different, felt better for my kids. The children who are coming are 14, which is perfect because it’s their two years of GCSEs starting this August.”

Rio also went on to say that it is “perfect timing” as he and Kate have a four and two-year-old. He then shared that the curriculum out in Dubai is still English curriculum, but “done in a different way”.

Rio and Kat met in Dubai

Dubai holds a special place in Kate and Rio’s hearts. It is where they met for the first time back in 2016. Both were on holiday at the time, and met through mutual pals.

Last year, Kate shared a beautiful post as she marked eight years since they met.

Alongside a photo of the couple, Kate penned: “Rio & I met 8 years ago yesterday. Who would have thought that fast forward to now we would be back in the place we met, married, with 2 more beautiful children, 5 in total.

“It’s crazy to think that a chance meeting, and so many hurdles thrown our way we would be ready to see in the new year as a family of 7 (just missing our Lorenz).”

