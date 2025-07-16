Ex-TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand has performed a U-turn on her fresh start with husband Rio, it’s been claimed.

Earlier this year it was reported that Kate and Rio – who are parents to son Cree, four, and daughter Shae, two, together – were planning to uproot from their £4m Kent mansion to start a new life in Dubai.

However, it’s now been claimed that Kate, 34, is worried about what it would mean for Rio’s eldest children – Lorenz, 18, Tate, 16, – who are both pursuing football careers in the UK. Rio, 46, is also dad to daughter Tia, 13. He shared his three eldest children with late wife Rebecca, who died from cancer in 2015.

Kate Ferdinand in U-turn on move to Dubai with Rio

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Kate was ready for a fresh start overseas. However, according to Heat magazine, she’s had a change of heart. And, with Rio said to be set on a move to the Middle East, Kate is feeling “guilty” and is said to think her hubby is being “selfish” with wanting to push ahead.

A source alleged: “Kate and Rio are still undecided about their future and where they’re going to live. ‘It was actually Rio who was pushing more for the Dubai move – he’s said he wants to earn as much money as possible while he can, and feels they will have a better quality of life over there. But Kate is torn as she’s built up a strong support network over here and she’s getting lots of work opportunities.”

Rio, who is retired as a footballer, now works as a pundit. He’s also a podcaster. However, with his eldest sons following in his footballing footsteps – Lorenz recently signed to Havant & Waterlooville FC and Tate is on the books at Brighton – Kate is feeling “guilty” about leaving them behind.

‘She’s not sure she wants to leave them’

The insider went on to claim: “Kate would feel so guilty leaving Lorenz –and Tate if he decided to stay – back in England, while the rest of them went off to the Middle East. Kate worries so much about being a good stepmum. While it may be right for them as a couple, as well as the younger three children, the older boys are settled in the UK and she’s not sure she wants to leave them.

“Rio is a lot tougher than Kate. He says Lorenz will be enjoying life as a young professional footballer. He’ll want the perks that come with that and won’t be worried about his family living somewhere like Dubai.”

Rio “a bit selfish”

However, it’s claimed Kate feels Rio is being “a bit selfish” for wanting to push ahead with the move. She’s also worried that she’ll be “judged a lot more for their family decisions than Rio would be”.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in September 2017 at a ceremony in Turkey. They met in Dubai through mutual friends the previous year.

