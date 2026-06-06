Legendary TV newsreader Jon Snow reveals Alzheimer’s battle

Legendary newsreader Jon Snow has revealed that he is battling Alzheimer’s.

Jon, who was Channel 4’s longest serving newsreader, has been privately battling the disease for years.

Jon has Alzheimers (Credit: CoverImages)

Jon Snow reveals Alzheimer’s battle

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Jon, 78, revealed that he’s been battling the devastating disease for the past four years.

Jon left his post on Channel 4 back in 2021, and his wife, Dr. Precious Lunga, revealed that his deterioration was almost immediate, with the legendary broadcaster falling into depression.

For the first year after his retirement, Precious believed the changes in her husband were down to his depression, or something else. However, alarm bells went off when, a year after he retired, Jon woke up one morning saying he was late for work. When she reminded him that he no longer worked for the channel, she revealed he looked “crushed”.

“Friends kept asking me if Jon was alright, and I would have to lie and say he’s fine, but I knew he wasn’t,” Precious said.

She also revealed that friends would ring up to speak to the star, but he would later forget that they’d called.

Jon was reluctant to see a doctor at first (Credit: Splash News)

Jon on his Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Initially, Jon was reluctant to see a doctor, claiming nothing was wrong.

However, Precious managed to get him to see a specialist in 2023. He was given a “mini-mental state exam”, getting a score of 29/30. However, it was only after a brain scan that Jon received his heartbreaking diagnosis.

Jon’s mother also battled Alzheimer’s for a decade before she passed away in her 80s.

Speaking about the diagnosis, Jon said: “At the beginning, I wanted to hide it; there’s so much prejudice. Any sort of hint of mental decay, you’re sort of dead. There are moments when it pops up , but it’s not an all-day, every-day condition, and that’s what I cling onto.”

Jon’s battle will be the subject of a Channel 4 documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

‘I wanted to hide it’

Speaking to the publication, Jon said of the disease, “If I don’t speak out, who will?”

Jon’s battle with the disease will be documented in a new documentary, which will air on Channel 4 later this month.

In a statement, Michelle Dyson, the CEO of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Jon’s decision to talk publicly about his dementia diagnosis is a real act of courage, and his story will resonate with so many. His support for Alzheimer’s Society will help spark a national conversation about dementia that we so desperately need.

“Despite being the UK’s biggest killer, dementia is still not treated with the same urgency as other major health conditions like cancer. Alongside his wife Precious, Jon is shining a light on the need for faster, fairer access to diagnosis. An early diagnosis can unlock vital support, help families plan ahead and potentially open the door to participation in clinical trials. Yet too many people across the country are still waiting far too long for a diagnosis,” she then said.

“We look forward to working with Jon, whose long-standing commitment to speaking out against injustice will help ensure the harsh realities of dementia cannot be ignored by the UK Government and the NHS. I would encourage anyone needing help or information to call our Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk.”

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