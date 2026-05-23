Katie Price ‘beyond furious’ as ‘truth’ behind Lee Andrew’s ‘biker babe’ revealed

Katie Price is said to be “beyond furious” over Lee Andrews’ latest move, over a week on from his disappearance.

Lee sparked concerns from Katie that he’d been “kidnapped” last week. However, the Dubai-based businessman has since been on social media – and Katie’s not happy…

Lee went ‘missing’ last week (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee Andrews returns to social media amid ‘kidnapping’

Last week, Katie lost contact with Lee as he allegedly reached the Dubai border in a bid to fly back to the UK to be with her.

This sparked concerns from the mum-of-five that Lee had been “kidnapped”.

However, Lee’s vanishing is reportedly not as dramatic as the businessman being kidnapped. In fact, according to The Sun, he is currently hiding out in a “run-down” villa in Dubai, and is simply “ghosting” Katie.

Yesterday (Friday, May 22), over a week on from his vanishing, Lee returned to social media. However, it wasn’t to post an update or to send his wife a birthday wish (she celebrated her 48th birthday yesterday).

It was to follow another woman.

Lee followed a woman called Mari Sol on Instagram, who, in her bio, claims to be a “biker babe, navy veteran”, part of the “Team Rubicon disaster response team”, and a “special event planner”. She has fewer than 900 followers.

Katie is reportedly unhappy with Lee’s antics (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price ‘beyond furious’ over Lee’s antics

According to an insider who has spoken to The Sun, Lee’s “Biker Babe” has previous with millionaires. She has reportedly previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes.

Katie is said to be “beyond furious”.

“Katie is incensed at what has played out. She is beyond furious. She was panic-stricken last week when Lee told her he was being kidnapped,” a source told the publication.

“She thought it was genuine. Now it’s all unravelling. Those close to her have warned it’s all an elaborate sham, but Katie genuinely loves Lee.”

Insiders also had a stark warning for Mari Sol. “If she is somehow involved with Lee, she needs to get out fast. His MO is finding women on social media, then befriending them… This Marisol appears to have used dating websites before with millionaires – so either she’s rich, or she wants to meet a well-off partner.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ life pre-Katie Price exposed: Two marriages; ‘stalking’ denial; and how he ‘entered the realm of Islam’

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