Lee Andrews’ life pre-Katie Price exposed: Two marriages; ‘stalking’ denial; and how he ‘entered the realm of Islam’

Lee Andrews’ life before he met Katie Price has been uncovered, thanks to a resurfaced podcast appearance dating back to 2024.

From revealing his true name to detailing his marriage to an Arabic woman, here’s what we learned about Lee’s life pre-Pricey…

Lee spilled all on a podcast in 2024 (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee Andrews’ ‘real name’

Back in April 2024, more than 18 months before he met and married Katie, Lee – who is still missing – appeared on Jordan Hisham’s After Shower podcast.

Hisham’s podcast series saw him interview Dubai-based and Arabic businessmen, entrepreneurs and influencers.

And one of his podcasts featured the future Mr Katie Price, Lee Andrews. Except that ‘Lee’ is not what he calls himself in the interview.

In the opening couple of minutes, the Dubai-based businessman is asked to introduce himself by the show host Jordan.

“Great to be here. My name’s Weslee, I’ve been in the region just about 20 years, 21 years. It creeps up on you,” he said.

Interestingly, Weslee now goes by Lee, meaning this is a recent change. His Instagram handle, however, is still @wesleeandrews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina Taji (@dubaistreetkitties)

Lee Andrews on marrying Arabic influencer

Speaking about life in Dubai, Lee opened up about how he has “entered the realm of Islam”, revealing he had married an Arabic woman, fitness influencer Dina Taji.

“The culture grabbed me, and I thought, you know what, there are some very beautiful Arabic ladies out here,” he laughed.

“I fell in love with a woman. The perfect woman,” he said. “You know, before I even entered into the realm of Islam and things like this… and yes, I was accepted by the family, they’re very forward thinking,” he added.

He then revealed that his wife’s family came from Palestine and had lived in Qatar. Her dad grew up in the US. Lee went on to gush over how he “fell in love” with his wife’s family.

Lee has been married twice before Katie that we know of! (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee on ’embracing’ his wife’s religion

Speaking about embracing his ex-wife’s religion, Lee said: “I embraced Islam. We get up for Fajr [first of the daily prayers], it’s Ramadan right now, I said: ‘Come on, babe, we’ve got to fast.’ We try not to fall off the wagon. We really want to do it.”

He also added that he was “still learning the ethics of Islam”.

At one point in the interview, he stumbled over his words while talking about his wife’s father, calling him “my wife’s husband”. Correcting himself, he joked: “My wife’s father! Yeah, she’s not allowed four husbands. That’s what I do like about it [men being able to have four wives in Islam], but no, we’re one on one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee Andrews on how he met his ‘wife’

In the interview, Lee opened up about how he met his wife. He revealed that they initially met while they were married to other people. This would mean that Katie is Lee’s third wife, if his remarks are to be believed, that is…

“We were both with other partners at the time. Married with other partners at the time,” he said. He went on to explain that they met at the gym, which they’d both been going to for years. However, it wasn’t until they were both single that their romance blossomed.

According to Lee, Dina was a “good girl” who didn’t go out, owned 15 cats and worked in health and nutrition, which he liked.

Lee admitted he’d noticed Dina before and “liked the way she walked” but had never approached her.

When they did eventually get chatting, Dina revealed that she did kayaking out by “the Palm” [presumably Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s iconic man-made archipelago]. However, she didn’t tell him when she went or where the kayaking club was, just that she went “most weekends”.

Lee revealed he made a mental note of it. Then, on the weekend, he said: “I thought, do you know what? I’m going to go and find her on the beach.” He found the kayaking club she was a part of, but insisted he “hadn’t stalked her” on Instagram at that point.

Lee revealed how he met his wife (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

‘I’m going to go and find her on the beach’

At the kayaking club, he found her name on the members’ list.

“And her phone number was there! So I’m quickly there trying to remember the phone number because I’m handing my phone in because I’m about to get wet,” he said.

He then bumped into her while out kayaking, at which point she invited him to a barbecue. He also found out that she had a five-bedroom villa, something he also claimed to have.

He then told her to take his phone number from the club, because “I wanted to make sure she had my number before I started texting, because I’ve got her number memorised.”

Lee then texted her, and they “chatted”, which led to their romance blossoming.

Dina was married to Lee before he met Katie (Credit: Nukta Dubai / YouTube)

Lee admitted marriage to Dina was ‘painful’

When asked by the podcast host what it was like to be married to an Arabic woman, Lee said it was “painful”. He also hinted at “friction” due to spending a “lot of time together”.

“I’m with my best friend,” he then said, before saying she was a Leo star sign, which is “challenging,” apparently, as he is a Pisces.

He went to say that he loved her “unconditionally”. However, he hinted at loud arguments and admitted he liked “the drama”. He added: “We’re like TV and radio, we share the same space, but we’re on different frequencies.”

At various points, Dina’s voice could be heard coming from off-screen.

It’s unclear when Lee and Dina’s marriage came to an end.

Prior to proposing to Katie, Lee proposed to Alana Percival (in identical fashion, we may add). They dated for nine months until December 2025. Prior to Alana, Lee is reported to have been engaged a further two times.

Read more: Katie Price defiant as she reveals she’s giving up on search for missing husband Lee Andrews in new statement

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