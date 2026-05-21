Queen Elizabeth mentioned in new documents over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s trade envoy role

Fresh documents released as part of the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former role as the UK’s trade envoy have now drawn the late Queen Elizabeth II into the spotlight.

Andrew’s time in the position has faced mounting attention in recent months following the release of millions of files linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the US Department of Justice in January.

Emails contained within the files allegedly showed Andrew, who appeared to have maintained a friendship with Epstein, forwarding sensitive and confidential information to the disgraced financier during his years working as the UK’s trade envoy.

Then, in February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police later released the 66-year-old under investigation just hours after his arrest.

Andrew’s former role as UK trade envoy has faced intense scrutiny in recent months (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of sharing confidential information

After the Epstein files were released earlier this year, Andrew faced allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive details with Epstein linked to his official duties as a UK trade envoy.

Andrew held the position between 2001 and 2011. According to the files, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein in 2010.

The documents also appeared to show the former prince sharing information regarding investment opportunities in Afghanistan with the financier.

Official guidance states that trade envoys are expected to keep sensitive political, commercial, and diplomatic matters confidential during official visits and overseas work.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Following his arrest earlier this year, police confirmed he had been released under investigation. Newly-published documents are now shedding further light on how he came to secure the prominent role in the first place.

Newly-released papers claim Queen Elizabeth II strongly supported Andrew taking on the role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Elizabeth II ‘very keen’ on Andrew taking role

The latest documents have now revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly eager for Andrew to take on a leading role representing British interests abroad.

As reported by the BBC, a memo written in February 2000 by then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright claimed the monarch wanted Andrew to succeed the Duke of Kent in the role.

Writing to then-foreign secretary Robin Cook, Wright said: “The Queen’s wish is that the Duke of Kent should be succeeded in this role by the Duke of York.”

The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests.

“The Duke of Kent is to relinquish his responsibilities around April next year. That would fit well with the end of the Duke of York’s active naval career.

“The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests.

“No other member of The Royal Family would be available to succeed the Duke of Kent. The Duke of York’s adoption of his role would seem a natural fit.”

Wright says he wrote the memo after a “wide ranging conversation with The Queen’s Private Secretary on Wednesday 23 February”.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stripped of yet another honour

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

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