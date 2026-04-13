Queen Elizabeth II ‘had concerns’ about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before scandal erupted

The late Queen Elizabeth II is said to have quietly harboured concerns about her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor well before the controversies that would later surround him came to light.

Andrew has been embroiled in scandal for years over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has always vehemently denied.

According to one royal author, signs of trouble may have been apparent much earlier, with Andrew described as “impressionable” and “a bit boorish” by the time he reached young adulthood.

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Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly worried about her son Andrew (Credit: Shutterstock)

Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘worries’ over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Fresh insight into the royal dynamic has emerged during a live recording of HELLO!‘s A Right Royal Podcast, where author Robert Hardman reflected on the family.

His new book, Elizabeth II: In Private, In Public, The Inside Story, has been released ahead of what would have been the queen’s 100th birthday on April 21.

Speaking at the event, Hardman explained: “She could see that the others [children] were self-starters; they were confident and would get on with life. But Andrew was headstrong – by the time he was a young adult, it was quite clear that he was impressionable and a bit boorish, and would say and do the wrong thing.”

It was so painful for her. It was one of her lowest moments.

He also touched on Andrew’s recent arrest. In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein in 2010 during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Hardman added: “I think many people let Andrew get away with a lot of stuff. Part of that probably was that they didn’t want to upset the queen, who was fully aware that he could be a handful. She was worried about him.”

He also added: “I was told by someone very close to her that one of the hardest things she had to do was agree to effectively draft his resignation letter [from royal duties] in 2019. It was so painful for her. It was one of her lowest moments.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

The king has taken a more stern approach to his brother Andrew’s scandal (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

King Charles’ more stern approach to Andrew scandal

Since taking the throne in 2022 following the queen’s death, King Charles has adopted a notably firmer stance when it comes to his brother’s ongoing issues.

Andrew has faced years of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, alongside the allegations of sexual assault that he has consistently denied.

In October last year, the king moved to act, initiating a formal process to strip Andrew of his royal titles and honours.

Then, following February’s arrest, King Charles made his stance clear.

Andrew has faced much scrutiny over the years over his past association with Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ statement on Andrew’s arrest

The king said in a statement at the time: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Read more: ‘Worried’ Prince Edward and Sophie’s ‘dinner visit’ with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

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