Newlywed Venezuela Fury’s three-word clapback at trolls as she’s accused of being ‘evil, ignorant and self-centred’

Venezuela Fury has hit back at trolls after being accused of being “evil”, “ignorant”, and “self-centered.

The eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, wed her husband, Noah Price, 19, earlier this month on the Isle of Man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela Fury hits back at trolls

Just days after returning from her honeymoon in Marbella, Spain Venezuela has taken on the online trolls, hitting back at those critcising her.

Taking to her TikTok, Venezuela clapped back after being previously been branded “evil” and a “self-centred [bleep]” by the haters.

The star uploaded three photos to her TikTok for her 2.6k followers to see.

In the first, Venezuela can be seen posing for the camera in a bikini top and sarong with palm trees and flowers on it.

“Some people will say I’m nice, good hearted, and harmless,” she captioned the post.

Venezuela hit back (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela’s three-word clapback

In the second photo, Venezuela can be seen posing in the mirror, wearing a matching crop top and skirt set.

“Some people will say I’m the most ignorant self-centred [bleep],” she then wrote.

The third photo shows Venezuela glancing at the camera as she eats pasta and holds a bottle of Coca-Cola.

“But I’m Venezuela & I don’t care,” she wrote.

Taking to the comments, Venezuela’s followers flooded her with support.

“Personally, I think you carry yourself immaculately!” one follower commented.

“You seem such a lovely lass inside and out. Hold that head high Mrs, wishing you both the happiest of lifetime together,” another said.

“You keep doing you, babe. Let the haters hate, they are only envious for you,” a third wrote.

Venezuela and Noah slammed the trolls (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela Fury hits back at ‘child bride’ claims

In a recent TikTok live, Venezuela and husband Noah addressed some of the hot topics amongst their followers.

And one of the hot topics among followers was Venezuela’s age while getting married.

In the Isle of Man, it is legal for teens aged 16 and 17 to get married, provided they have their parents’ written consent.

In the live, Venezuela said: “Child bride wife and happy and proud.”

“Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there’s always going to be keyboard warriors,” Noah added.

Noah went on to say that he “technically gypsy grabbed”, with Venezuela joking that she was kissed “against her will”.

Grabbing is a gypsy courtship ritual which sees the girl get physically grabbed by the boy, dragged away and kissed to claim ownership, as MailOnline reports.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague hits back following criticism over her outfit for Venezuela Fury’s wedding

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