‘A new low’: Princess Andre lands This Morning presenting job as complaints about her appearance pour in

This Morning viewers were left furious as Princess Andre made her debut on the show today (Thursday, May 28).

The star, 18, who fronted her own ITV series earlier this year, hosted a fashion segment during the show today, but fans were less than impressed.

Princess made her hosting debut (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre makes her This Morning hosting debut

During today’s show, Princess joined Craig Doyle and Angela Scanlon in the studio to front a fashion segment.

Princess’ involvement in the show was teased right at the start of the show. “After attending her own prom a few years ago, Princess Andre is going to be helping out today,” Craig revealed at the top of the programme.

The camera then showed three girls who were going to get help from Princess to pick their prom dresses.

Turning to Princess, Craig said: “It’s so stressful for everybody, and mums as well!’ Oh my goodness, Princess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Princess fronts fashion segment

Standing in front of a picture of herself in a blue prom dress, Princess said, “Prom season is busy, it’s stressful. I actually found it quite hard to find my prom dress, but I found it in the end.”

“Was it the dream dress? Was it THAT moment?” Angela asked.

“It wasn’t the dream dress, but it was still the moment. I still loved it,” Princess replied.

Pointing out Princess’ dress, Craig asked: “This is it, here? How long did it take to choose that one?”

“I literally picked it on the day. But, I did have seven options, so…,” Princess confessed.

“You’re going to be helping people today, you’re going to take away stress from their lives and help people at home with a bit of advice, yeah?” Craig then said.

“Yeah!” Princess replied. “Good shout, great to have you here,” Craig said.

Princess came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers cruelly mock Princess

However, it’s safe to say that some This Morning viewers were less than impressed with Princess’ appearance on the show.

“That’s a new low #ThisMorning Princess Andre doing the fashion item,” one said.

“Princess Andre ain’t no fashion expert or TV presenter. Awks,” another wrote.

A third fumed: “Princess needs to work on her presentation skills.”

“What’s that sound? Oh it’s just the bottom of the barrel being scraped,” another said.

However, there was plenty of praise for Princess. “Princess actually doing a better job than some of the so-called fashion ‘experts’ they have on,” one viewer said.

“Well done, Princess,” another wrote. “Just fab! Well done you xx,” a third told the star on Instagram.

Read more: Trinny Woodall addresses backlash over her ‘ridiculous’ appearance on This Morning: ‘Why is she dressed like Elton John?’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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