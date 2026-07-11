Pregnant Scarlett Moffatt revealed that her grandad died just days after the loss of her fiancé Scott Dobinson’s mum, Janice.

Scarlett shared the update on Instagram on Friday (July 10). She wrote: “Unfortunately, more sad news for our family this week. My grandad Moffatt has sadly passed away.”

Scarlett added: “Me, Scott and all our family really appreciate all of the love and kindness you’ve shown us following the loss of Janice and now my grandad. Thank you so much.”

Scarlett’s revealed her grandad died (Credit: Instagram Story)

Scarlett Moffatt shares another heartbreaking family loss

Earlier this week, Scarlett shared an emotional tribute after Scott’s mum, Janice, died. She said she felt “so upset” that Janice would not meet the couple’s second son.

Scarlett wrote: “My heart is broken for Scott and all of his family at the loss of his mam Janice.

“You were the best Nanna to Jude, the kindest mother-in-law and one of the loveliest people I’ve ever known.

“I’m so upset that you won’t get to meet your second grandson but I know you will be watching over us all, I’ll forever be grateful for all the love, kindness and warmth you showed me from the very beginning, and especially for the love you gave Jude.”

She continued: “You raised true gentlemen in both your boys, and that says everything about the incredible woman you were.

“We will miss you more than words can say. Sleep peacefully Janice, our Nan Jan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

‘We went to see our little boy today’

Despite the back-to-back bereavements, Scarlett shared one hopeful family moment. After a recent scan, she told fans: “In the middle of such a heartbreaking week, we went to see our little boy today.”

Scarlett added: “Seeing him wriggling away and knowing he’s doing well gave us a little moment to smile when we really needed it”.

Scarlett Moffatt family timeline with Scott Dobinson Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson have been together since 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Jude, in June 2023.

In April 2025, Scarlett announced that she was expecting her second child.

In May 2025, she said the couple were expecting another boy.

Scarlett has spoken publicly about a four-year fertility journey before the birth of Jude.

She also said: “& of course our little Jude keeps us smiling too”.

Scarlett and Scott have been together since 2018. They already share a son, Jude.

In April, Scarlett announced that they are expecting their second child. In May, she revealed they are having another boy.

Scarlett Moffatt on pregnancy and fertility Scarlett Moffatt has said she went through a four-year fertility journey before welcoming her first child, Jude, in June 2023. She has also shared details of her second pregnancy, including that the first trimester involved sickness, hot and cold flushes, and migraines. In April 2025, she announced she was expecting her second child, and in May 2025 she revealed the baby was another boy.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!