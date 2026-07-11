Georgia Toffolo’s husband James Watt feared the worst after border control stepped in during the couple’s airport trip to Italy.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 31, filmed the moment for TikTok on Friday (July 10). She and James, 44, were heading to Lake Como when security approached him at the airport.

The clip started as a playful trend. The couple called out the annoying things each had done that day while moving through security.

Then the mood changed fast. A border control official approached the BrewDog co-founder, and Georgia’s camera dropped to the floor.

Georgia got married to James last March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia Toffolo’s husband ‘nearly got arrested’ at the airport

A follow-up clip showed Georgia laughing as James explained what happened. He said: “I just had to delete the video,” with a sigh of relief.

Georgia told followers: “He had border control with him standing, going through your whole phone, looking at your camera roll.” She added: “They went, ‘Did you delete all of them?'”

James then said: “Yeah…. I thought I was gonna go to jail.” Georgia replied: “That was awful right?”

Alongside the post, she wrote: “How did I forget to post this. James nearly got ARRESTED at the airport.” She added: “What a way to kick off Lake Como… meanwhile I’d been moaning that he wasn’t helping me film the TikTok. Sorry babe. Whoops.”

@georgiatoffolo how did I forget to post this James nearly got ARRESTED at the airport. what a way to kick off lake como… meanwhile i’d been moaning that he wasn’t helping me film the tiktok. sorry babe. whoops ♬ original sound – Georgia Toffolo

The jokes before the Georgia Toffolo husband’s airport scare

The airport moment came after another TikTok from the couple drew attention for its jokes about money, marriage and fertility. They took part in the “Boarding all passengers who…” trend.

James teased Georgia over their finances. He said: “Boarding all passengers who still call it a joint bank account despite having never put a penny in it,” and Georgia admitted: “That’s so true!”

He also joked about their fertility journey. James said: “Boarding all passengers whose recent social media posts about fertility now means everyone thinks their husband is firing blanks. The sperms were tested. They were very good”.

The couple also joked about her wedding dress and bathroom habits in the same video. At the start, James said Georgia had planned the trip around her fertility windows.

Georgia and James married last year after two years together. She has also spoken openly on social media about their attempts to start a family.

Georgia Toffolo husband James Watt: marriage and background Georgia Toffolo’s husband is James Watt, the entrepreneur best known as a co-founder of BrewDog. The couple married in 2024 after being in a relationship for around two years. Georgia Toffolo rose to prominence on Made In Chelsea.

James Watt built his public profile through BrewDog and later through business and social media appearances.

The pair have shared parts of their relationship publicly, including travel clips and personal updates.

Earlier this month, Georgia shared an emotional update. She said: “A little update, because so many of you have asked. We’re going into month eight now.”

She also told followers: “If you’re somewhere in this too, you are not on your own.” Later, she explained why speaking out helped her.

Georgia said: “The second I said it out loud to you guys, that weight just evaporated. It has been so liberating.”

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt fertility updates timeline Georgia Toffolo and James Watt have spoken publicly about trying to start a family. James referenced fertility testing in a social media clip, saying his sperm had been tested. Georgia later shared that they were going into month eight of trying to conceive. She also said speaking openly about the experience had felt liberating.

Read more: Georgia Toffolo debuts major hair transformation as she dyes her blonde locks brunette

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