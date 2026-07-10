Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea has arrived on Netflix, and the gripping documentary revisits the horrifying true story of the Costa Concordia disaster using real footage from the night everything went wrong.

The feature length documentary reveals the panic that unfolded as the luxury cruise ship capsized after sailing off course.

Through survivor interviews, onboard recordings and official evidence, it brings one of the world’s most shocking maritime disasters back into focus.

Around 4,000 people had just set sail off the coast of Italy in January 2012 when the captain decided to go off course.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea is a must see documentary about the Costa Concordia disaster (Credit: Netflix)

Francesco Schettino decided to sail past the Tuscan island of Giglio, where a member of staff had family, and sound the Concordia’s horn.

Instead, the decision ended in disaster. Miscommunication on the bridge led to the cruise liner crashing into a rock reef.

Most people know what happened next. The ship began to sink, leaving thousands of passengers and crew fighting to escape.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea lands on Netflix

If you are looking for something gripping to watch this weekend, Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea runs for 80 minutes and tells the full story.

Many viewers will already have seen the trailer, which opens with the haunting image of the Costa Concordia lying on its side, half submerged in the sea.

One female passenger recalls: “One moment you are chilling and celebrating with your family. The next moment, you are just there, powerless.”

Chaos quickly takes over. Footage filmed onboard captures dimming lights, smashed plates, spilled red wine and frightened passengers trying to work out what to do.

The woman continues: “It felt like the ground under our feet opened. People were grabbing onto the walls and onto each other.”

Another passenger says: “This is straight out of a scene from Titanic.” Other survivors explain how the events of that night still haunt them.

One woman admits: “Every time you close your eyes you see something from the night.”

Survivors share their frightening memories of that night (Credit: Netflix)

Her husband calls it “the most terrifying moment” he has ever experienced with his family.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea also includes findings from the ship’s black box and audio recordings captured during the disaster. The documentary uncovers some shocking revelations.

Viewers also see images showing the huge damage caused when the Costa Concordia struck the rock reef.

One chef working onboard admits he could not swim. He says he received only brief water training while wearing a life jacket.

How many people died in the Costa Concordia disaster?

The Costa Concordia disaster claimed the lives of 32 people. Of those, 27 were passengers and five were crew members.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare At Sea also shares the heartbreaking story of one victim. The documentary explains how she returned to her cabin to change her shoes because her feet hurt.

She had been travelling with her daughter, who survived the disaster. Recovery teams found the woman’s body two years later.

The documentary features terrifying footage from those on board the sinking ship (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Captain Francesco Schettino?

The media later nicknamed Captain Schettino “Captain Calamity”. Investigators found he waited far too long before raising the mayday alarm. There was a 45 minute delay before he informed crew members about the collision.

On February 11, 2015, an Italian court convicted Schettino of multiple offences, including manslaughter, causing a maritime accident and abandoning ship before all passengers and crew had evacuated.

He received a 16 year prison sentence. He exhausted all appeals by 2017 and is currently serving that sentence in Rome.

An Italian court also convicted five other Costa Concordia crew members of offences including manslaughter, negligence and causing the shipwreck. None received prison sentences.

Costa Cruises, the ship’s parent company, accepted responsibility by paying a €1 million corporate fine (about £851,575.00) and avoided a criminal trial. The company also reached compensation settlements with passengers, with payouts reportedly ranging from €11,000 to €92,700 depending on individual circumstances.

The documentary offers a powerful look back at a tragedy that shocked the world. The real footage and personal stories make it a compelling watch from start to finish.

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