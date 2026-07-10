Ann Widdecombe’s death was announced live on Good Morning Britain today after ITV paused its regular programme to share the breaking news with viewers.

Hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh interrupted Monday’s broadcast after Ann’s spokesperson confirmed she had died at the age of 78.

Ranvir and Kate paid tribute to Ann Widdecombe on GMB following her death (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain interrupted to announce Ann Widdecombe’s death

The ITV breakfast show broke into its scheduled programme to tell viewers that the former Conservative minister had died. A statement issued on behalf of her family read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ann Widdecombe at the age of 78.”

Speaking live on GMB, Kate said: “The breaking news that we’re bringing you this morning is that the former minister MP and MPE Ann Widdicombe has died at the age of 78.”

Ranvir added: “A long time Conservative politician, she later joined the Brexit party in 2019 which then became Reform UK. She also, you’ll well remember, gained public attention and some endearment of course for taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

“The news just came from the family in the last few moments.”

Kate later said: “We haven’t heard about a long illness, have we? So I think it took everybody a little bit by surprise. I think she was even still doing various broadcasting things up until recently.”

Ranvir added: “She lived a full life, you can certainly say that. Sad news there that Ann Widdecombe has passed away.”

Who was Ann Widdecombe?

Ann was one of the best-known figures in British politics, serving as the Conservative MP for Maidstone from 1987 until 2010.

During John Major’s government, she held ministerial positions including Employment Minister before later becoming Prisons Minister. She also went on to serve as Shadow Home Secretary under William Hague.

Famous for her outspoken views, Ann became one of the Conservative Party’s most prominent social conservatives. She campaigned on abortion and opposed the ordination of women priests.

Ann Widdecombe has died at the age of 78 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in after Ann Widdecombe’s death

Following her departure from Parliament, Ann carved out a successful television career, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother and a host of political debate programmes.

She later left the Conservative Party and joined Reform UK, becoming one of the party’s most recognisable figures.

Tributes have already begun pouring in from across the political spectrum following the announcement of Ann Widdecombe’s death. Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice paid an emotional tribute to his former colleague during an appearance on GB News.

He described Ann as a “remarkable person” and a “great lady”, praising her “remarkable contribution to public life, both in politics and entertaining people”.

He added: “Whether it was in a small meeting or a huge audience of thousands of people, she had everybody listening intently to what she said. That’s a remarkable gift.

“I’m not sure they make them like that anymore… They really don’t.”

Read more: Bonnie Tyler’s poignant comments about her future in TV appearance months before her death

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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