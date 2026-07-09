Bonnie Tyler’s death has led fans to revisit the Welsh singer’s final television appearance, where she spoke warmly about the career she loved.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart star has died aged 75 after becoming unwell in Portugal.

A statement published on her website said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for. We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Bonnie Tyler, who also recorded Holding on for a Hero and It’s a Heartache, had been seriously ill in recent months.

Bonnie Tyler’s biggest signature songs Bonnie Tyler is best known for a run of major hits across the late 1970s and 1980s. It’s a Heartache became one of her breakthrough international hits in 1977.

Total Eclipse of the Heart was released in 1983 and became her best-known song worldwide.

Holding Out for a Hero followed in 1984 and remained one of her most recognisable recordings. Her recording career also included work with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman, whose dramatic style became closely associated with some of her biggest releases.

In May, doctors placed Bonnie into an induced coma after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained very unwell in intensive care.

At that stage, her team said doctors were “confident” she would recover. They also said progress was slow.

Bonnie appeared on Lorraine earlier this year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Bonnie Tyler’s death makes her final Lorraine chat hit harder

Bonnie made her last TV appearance on Lorraine in February this year. Lorraine Kelly hosts the ITV1 daytime show, which airs on weekdays at 9.30am.

During the interview, Lorraine praised Bonnie for still performing the songs fans most wanted to hear. She also noted that new music would sit alongside those classics.

Lorraine told her: “What I love about you, as well, there’s new music coming out, and that will be woven in, but you always, always do the big hits that everybody wants to hear.”

Bonnie replied: “Yeah, and I love singing them. People say to me, ‘Don’t you get fed up?’ No!”

She then shared a candid admission about slowing down. Even then, she made clear she still had no desire to leave the stage.

Bonnie said: “I often said, ‘Next year I’m going to slow down,’ but you know, I keep being asked to do shows in great places and I love what I do. The [band] are great to be on the road with, we have a good time. On stage, as well, we have a lot of fun…

“I’ve had a wonderful journey.”

Lorraine responded: “Your enthusiasm for what you do is infectious. What you said was you never get fed up singing those songs, why would you?”

The song that still gave her “shivers up my spine”

The interview also saw Bonnie reflect on the song that defined her career. She said hearing Total Eclipse of the Heart for the first time gave her “shivers up my spine”.

Bonnie said: “Well, the first time I had heard it, I had shivers up my spine, you know. I couldn’t believe that [Jim Steinman] was giving me this song to sing. It was always my dream.

“I wanted desperately to work with him. At the time, my record company said to me, ‘Oh Bonnie, he’s never gonna do it,’ and [I said], ‘The least you could do is ask him, you know. You’re asking me who I want to work with, and I’m telling you.’

“And they said, ‘Don’t hold your breath.’ And anyway, he did and I have two albums with him.”

Following Bonnie Tyler’s death, tributes have started pouring in for the Grammy and Brit Award winner.

Wales Secretary Jo Stevens wrote on X: “So sad to hear of the death of Bonnie Tyler. A Welsh music icon, Grammy and Brit award winner and the sound of my teenage years.”

For many viewers, that final Lorraine interview now stands as a touching reminder of Bonnie’s humour, drive and deep love for performing. Bonnie Tyler’s death has made those last televised words feel even more personal.

Read more: Death of singer Bonnie Tyler announced at the age of 75 as tributes paid