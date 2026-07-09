Kelly Osborne has shared new snaps on social media following some concerns about her weight.

In new photos, Kelly, 41, posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She wore a black sheer long-sleeved dress over a black bikini.

She finished the look with a large straw hat, black sunglasses, flat black sandals, and layered gold necklaces. Kelly also wore her blonde bob tucked behind her ears.

She shared more photos on her Instagram Stories. In one selfie, she wore a bright orange halterneck top.

Another image showed Kelly smiling with her three-year-old son Sidney. He wore a suit and bow tie.

Kelly Osbourne’s weight has come under much discussion recently (Credit: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne stuns in sheer dress following weight ‘concerns’

The new pictures arrived after months of public discussion about Kelly Osbourne’s weight and her appearance.

Kelly has faced some personal struggles in the past year. She lost her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Kelly reportedly ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March.

Last month, Kelly was seen looking happy and healthy at a London charity night. She attended the Strength Isn’t Silence LAX.Bid art auction during Men’s Health Awareness Week in aid of MIND charity and The Ricky Hatton Foundation.

She posed with DJ Fat Tony, Professor Green, and Freddy Brazier.

She also recently took in the sights on the first day of Royal Ascot. She paid tribute to her late father with a bat-shaped fascinator.

Last month, her close friend DJ Fat Tony spoke about her weight during a discussion about weight loss injections.

He told The Telegraph: “Well, Kelly looks great again now. And that’s because she’s levelled herself out.”

He added: “Kelly was using it not to lose weight; Kelly was using it for her other life problems. But we’re all so opinionated, aren’t we? God forbid someone loses too much weight.”

Kelly wowed in a sheer black dress (Credit: Instagram)

What she said after the body-shaming row

Kelly has already addressed the backlash herself. She spoke out after negative comments followed her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester in March.

She attended the ceremony to collect a posthumous Lifetime Achievement award for her father. Alongside that tribute, she also faced criticism about her appearance.

Speaking about the backlash, she said: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.”

She continued: “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

Kelly added: “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of character. I’m currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself.

“But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.”

Kelly Osbourne’s long-running comments about weight and body image Kelly Osbourne has spoken publicly for years about body image, dieting and scrutiny over her appearance. She first became widely known as a teenager on the family reality series The Osbournes.

Across interviews over the years, she has described being judged for her size from a young age.

She has also discussed changing her lifestyle and relationship with food at different points in her adult life.

Public attention on her appearance has repeatedly resurfaced during red-carpet appearances and television appearances.

Her comments have often linked weight scrutiny with confidence, mental health and media pressure.

Kelly previously explained that grief after losing her father left her struggling to eat.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne’s heartbreaking message on what would have been Ozzy and Sharon’s wedding anniversary

Friends also defended her after her recent stage appearance. A source told the Daily Mail: “She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.”

The source added: “She was going through grief with her dad passing away, and people were so awful to her. She just needed time to settle back into her life again. She is looking so good and healthy.”