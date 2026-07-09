EastEnders fans stunned Sharon and Ravi make unannounced return to Walford – but there’s a problem

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Sharon and Ravi make their unexpected comeback.

EastEnders pulled off a double surprise in today’s episode as Sharon Watts and Ravi Gulati both made unexpected returns to Albert Square.

While one comeback has delighted viewers, the other has already divided opinion. And some fans have made it clear they’re far happier to see Sharon back than Ravi.

Ravi returns, and Priya isn’t happy (Credit: BBC)

Ravi returns, and Priya isn’t happy

Ravi’s comeback airs first – just as Priya is lashing out at Max following their affair almost being revealed.

The pair were up to no good in The Arches yesterday when Cindy and Lauren almost caught them out. Max bundled Priya into the back of a car that Vinny wanted to buy, not realising Lauren was about to take it out for a test drive.

Stuck in the boot of the car and totally naked in today’s episode, Priya manages to keep her fling with Max under wraps by covering herself up with a high-viz jacket and escapes when Vinny isn’t looking.

Forced to ask Suki to bring her some clothes while she hides, Priya is left embarrassed and lashes out at Max. As they argue, Priya steps into the road and is almost run down by Ravi.

The pair are shocked to see one another, and while Ravi begs for a second chance, Priya tells him where to go.

Despite Ravi trying to patch things up, there is too much heartache for Priya, and she tells Ravi that things are over. But he is obsessed with the fact that she is seeing another man, and he promises Suki that when he finds out who it is, he will kill him.

Sharon has bad news for Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon makes her comeback

Later, Sharon also returns, and both Phil and Zack are thrilled. While Zack promises to make a special meal that evening, Sharon drops a bombshell on Phil. She tells him that she wants to sell her share of the Boxing Den, and Phil isn’t happy.

He’s annoyed that Sharon has dropped him in it and panics about who will buy her half of the business.

Sharon’s comeback is brief today, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being thrilled she’s back. The same, however, can’t be said for Ravi…

Ravi vows revenge on Priya’s new man (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have their say about Sharon and Ravi

While everyone is pleased to see Sharon back where she belongs, viewers aren’t happy to see Ravi. Many think he hasn’t changed, and despite having time away to heal…

“Sharon is a return I like to see! But I want Ravi gone again. The nerve of wanting Priya back when he’s treated her like dirt!” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else added: “Wasn’t expecting Ravi’s return, but Sharon is the one we have all been waiting for. Hurrah!”

Another fan agreed: “Happy to see Sharon back. Not so happy about Ravi. I hope he’s not going to dominate screen time like he did earlier this year.”

With Sharon already making waves over the future of the Boxing Den and Ravi promising revenge over Priya’s mystery man, it looks like both returns are set to have major consequences for Walford in the weeks ahead.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.