EastEnders fans convinced Ravi is flash forward gunman as revenge theory emerges

EastEnders fans think Ravi Gulati could be set for a dramatic return to Walford after Max Branning and Priya Nandra-Hart’s secret affair has sparked a new theory about the upcoming New Year gun twist.

Max has recently been betraying Cindy Beale by sneaking around with Priya. But, viewers are now wondering whether their romance could have much bigger consequences.

Could Ravi come back to take revenge after discovering what has been going on between his former partner and Max?

Max and Priya have been secretly sleeping together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders affair drama for Priya and Max

Ravi left Priya devastated after leaving the mental health unit. He disappeared once again without telling her where he had gone.

Feeling hurt and abandoned, Priya turned to Max after the pair had previously shared a one-off encounter. However, it quickly became clear that their chemistry had not disappeared, with Max struggling to stay away.

The pair took their secret relationship to the next level when Max was caught up in the middle of his and Cindy Beale’s engagement celebrations, sneaking off to sleep with Priya in The Vic toilets.

Now officially involved in an affair, Max and Priya have tried to keep things simple between them. They have agreed that their relationship is purely physical, with no emotions or serious conversations involved.

However, as they continue to spend more time together, fans are questioning whether their arrangement could eventually spiral out of control.

Could Ravi pull out a gun? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Ravi is the New Year gunman

During the EastEnders flashforward for New Year 2027, viewers saw Max lying in bed with a pregnant woman. A mystery gunman was also teased.

The identity of the person holding the gun remains unknown. But, one fan theory has now suggested that Ravi could be at the centre of the explosive storyline.

The theory suggests Ravi could return to Walford and discover Max and Priya’s affair, leading him to seek revenge by attacking Max. The theory also links the pregnancy twist to the drama, with the suggestion that Priya could tell Ravi the baby is his before the truth about the father is revealed.

Discussing the possible identity of the gunman on Reddit, one fan wrote: “I think it’s Ravi he finds out that Max and Priya have been at it maybe.”

Another viewer added: “If Ravi comes back to the Square and most likely hasn’t fully recovered from his mental health issues and finds out Max’s been with Priya? Oh man that would be a very entertaining segment.”

A third fan shared a longer theory, suggesting that Ravi could return and reunite with Priya, only for a pregnancy reveal to create even more chaos.

They suggested Priya could allow Ravi to believe the baby is his while telling Max the truth. This could cause Ravi to think he has been betrayed. The fan predicted that Ravi could then spiral. He’d believe that Max had taken away his family and future.

The theory went on to suggest that Ravi could become the mystery gunman. The truth about the baby could only being revealed after everything has fallen apart.

While this remains just a fan prediction, Max and Priya’s secret affair has certainly created plenty of possibilities for future EastEnders drama.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm. However, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for current airing pattern.