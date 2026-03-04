EastEnders fans ‘crack’ flashforward mystery that ties Max to Ravi and Mark

Ravi and Mark have both been working for the same drug gang in EastEnders for months, and fans are convinced they have worked out who the mystery big boss is – Max Branning!

This fresh theory would tie Max, Ravi and Mark to the New Year flashforward we all watched earlier this year. But how does Max being the boss fit into the plot puzzle?

Here is everything you need to know…

Fans think Mark is working for Max in EastEnders

Is Max the mysterious crime boss in EastEnders?

Ever since he found out that the police were planning a sting on some of the lower-tier members of the drug gang, Ravi’s head has been in a spin. Knowing that Mark will be at the targeted drop-off, Ravi understands it is only a matter of time before he ends up in prison.

Priya has tried to reason with Ravi, telling him that Mark being behind bars can only be a good thing. But Ravi is struggling to put himself first and not his new friend.

The fact that he is the police informant that Mark is looking for has been on the tip of Ravi’s tongue for days. The only reason he hasn’t already told him is that Priya managed to stop him.

Could Mark and Ravi be working for Max in EastEnders?

Ravi risks everything for Mark in EastEnders

When Mark talks about family and how much it means to him today, Ravi knows he has to help him.

Ravi meets Mark at the job location, catching him just before he does the drop. He tells Mark that something feels off, just as the police swoop in.

Mark does a runner and later thanks Ravi for saving his skin. But by keeping his new friend out of jail, Ravi has put a target on his back.

Realising the only way Ravi could have known about the police raid is if he is the rat, Mark calls his big boss and tells him he has found the informant.

However, as Ravi’s days look to be numbered, fans think they’ve worked out who Mark and Ravi’s boss is.

Ravi has been torn over whether to help Mark

EastEnders fans think Max is behind it all

Fans took to social media to share their theory. They think the mystery organised crime boss is none other than Max Branning…

I think Max will be revealed as the head honcho of the drug gang that Ravi works for. We don’t know what he does for work, yet he can afford the B&B and always has cash. Also, this week’s awkward job interview between Max and Ravi made me think!” said one fan on Reddit.

“Max rejected Ravi straight away. He didn’t hear him out at all. It was as if he almost knew him. The whole thing just felt off and odd,” someone else agreed.

“It being Max would also explain why the response on New Year’s Day was so massive for just solicitation to murder. They sent in multiple units,” an eagle-eyed fan added.

While someone else thought Max being the drug boss would tie nicely to Ravi being the flashforward gun man.”Given everything surrounding the flashforward, I’m leaning towards it being Max. And the man who takes Lauren and Oscar will end up being Ravi.”

“Yes, I agree. The evidence strongly supports Max as a criminal mastermind,” added a final EastEnders fan.

Could Max be the drug gang mastermind in EastEnders?

EastEnders theories: Are Max, Mark and Ravi linked in the flashforward?

This theory could explain a lot.

Many fans think the mystery gunman who gets revenge on Max by kidnapping Lauren and Oscar on New Year’s Day 2027 is either Tim or Ravi.

If Ravi was the gunman, this new theory could be a fresh link to Max, and with drama set to unfold over the coming months, this could make perfect sense.

Max being the gang leader would also explain why Mark is so interested in his arrest in the flashforward episode. We didn’t know who he was at the time of watching, but little did we realise he was set to become a huge character in the soap.

With many months to go before we get any answers, could fans be right? Or are there many more twists and turns to come?

