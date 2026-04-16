Theo released in Coronation Street but his confession next week leaves Summer reeling

Coronation Street fans were left furious tonight as Theo walked free — and if that wasn’t enough, next week’s scenes promise even more chilling drama as Summer is left shaken by a horrifying confession.

It’s been an emotional week on the cobbles, with Todd finally reporting Theo to the police after months of abuse. The truth has rocked everyone, with friends and family rallying around Todd — and some even going as far as wishing the worst for Theo.

But just as it seemed justice might be on the horizon, tonight’s episode (April 16) delivered a frustrating twist.

Sarah was caught by Theo (Credit: ITV)

Theo found Sarah going through his things

After being remanded in custody, Theo was released on bail. And it didn’t take long before he was back causing trouble.

Meanwhile, Todd told Sarah about a tablet Theo owned — one that could contain crucial video evidence.

At the station, Theo denied having any other devices. Before leaving, he was warned to stay away from Todd.

Back at the pub, Gary revealed Theo hadn’t secured his van before being taken in, raising hopes that the missing tablet could still be inside.

Seizing the opportunity, Sarah went to investigate. She managed to locate the device — but just as she reached for it, Theo appeared.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with Theo turning aggressive. When he threatened to involve the police, Sarah fled the scene.

Later, Kit made it clear he wasn’t impressed, warning Sarah that her actions may have jeopardised Todd’s case — and potentially cost them vital evidence.

Theo has some horrifying words for Summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer is left horrified by what she hears

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Next week, things take an even darker turn as Theo’s true nature is laid bare.

Summer comes face to face with him — and what he tells her leaves her horrified.

For weeks, Theo has maintained his innocence over Billy’s death during Corriedale, with only Carl knowing the truth and quietly using it to his advantage. But that all changes as Theo decides he has nothing left to lose.

He gets in Summer’s face and recounts how Billy begged him for help before he died.

Summer immediately goes to George with what she’s heard, and he doesn’t hesitate to act. Confronting Theo, he issues a stark warning to stay away from both Todd and Summer — or face serious consequences.

With tensions at breaking point and a major murder storyline looming, Theo is rapidly running out of allies — and gaining more enemies by the minute.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘know’ exactly what is going on with Jodie, and it mirrors a recent Emmerdale plot

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