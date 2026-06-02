Just when Charity hits rock bottom, Emmerdale delivers a devastating twist

Charity Dingle’s desperate bid to keep her baby secret under wraps is spiralling out of control in Emmerdale as blackmailer Dr Todd continues to pile on the pressure.

But while Todd’s demands have already pushed Charity to breaking point, that’s only part of what’s ahead. Spoilers have confirmed that Charity will soon be the victim of a horrifying assault, with Todd once again caught up in the drama.

The soap has even updated its ITVX homepage image to feature a distressed Charity, a move that has only fuelled concern among fans. And judging by what’s coming up, viewers have every reason to worry.

Kim backed out of the deal with Charity in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Charity loses her final lifeline

Charity believed she was finally about to solve her Todd problem during Tuesday’s episode (June 2) when she prepared to sell her share of the Woolpack to Kim Tate.

With the money from the sale, she hoped she could get Todd off her back for good.

However, Graham warned Kim about the complications that come with getting tangled up in Dingle family drama and the running of the pub. After giving it some thought, Kim abruptly pulled out of the deal.

A devastated Charity pleaded with her to reconsider before trying another approach and asking for a loan using the pub as security. Kim refused, insisting she wanted to know exactly why Charity needed such a large amount of money so urgently.

Unable to reveal the truth, Charity lashed out and threw Kim out of the pub. Chas, who had overheard enough of the conversation to know something was wrong, demanded answers.

With nowhere left to hide, Charity finally confessed everything. Chas was determined to help, but she was stunned by Charity’s proposed solution.

“Kim’s got a safe full of cash up at Home Farm because I saw it… and I saw her key in the code… We’re gonna rob Home Farm, babes.”

Dr Todd makes it clear this is not over (Credit: ITV)

The nightmare isn’t over

Later this week, Charity manages to hand Todd some of the money she owes as a down payment.

But Todd makes it clear that it won’t be enough.

She demands the remainder by the following day. She warns Charity that if she fails to pay up, she’ll expose the truth. Worse still, she threatens to do it publicly at Sarah’s 21st birthday celebration.

Already backed into a corner, Charity is left desperately searching for a way out as the pressure continues to mount.

Charity rages at Todd next week and it has dire consequences (Credit: ITV)

Charity faces a horrifying ordeal in Emmerdale

Speaking on This Morning last month, Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, hinted there was still plenty more to come from the storyline.

“There’s a trajectory that it’s going to keep going for some time,” she said.

She also warned: “It’s going to go quite dark, I think.”

And upcoming scenes suggest she wasn’t exaggerating.

Next week, a drunk and desperate Charity confronts Todd in the street. Convinced she has nothing left to lose, she challenges Todd to go ahead and reveal the secret.

Unexpectedly, Todd backs down. Despite everything, she can’t bring herself to expose Sarah in such a public way, suggesting there are limits she won’t cross.

The pair appear to reach an uneasy truce, with Todd admitting that she enjoys the chaos surrounding Charity’s life because it gives her a thrill.

However, any peace is short-lived when Charity is subjected to a shocking assault.

With her life already in turmoil, the latest ordeal leaves huge questions about how she will cope and what role Todd will play as events unfold.

The ITVX cover image suggests things are really bad for Charity this time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious over Charity’s latest twist

Viewers reacting to the spoiler revelations have made it clear they’re unhappy about the latest dark chapter in Charity’s story.

“Looks like there might be some terrible scenes coming up for Charity on Emmerdale,” wrote one fan alongside a broken heart emoji.

Another fumed: “OMG [BLEEP] LEAVE CHARITY ALONE I DON’T PLAY ABOUT HER OMFG.”

A third agreed: “What on earth are they thinking putting Charity through this again after what happened with Bails!”

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer admitted: “After seeing what happens to Charity next week I have never felt such anger in my veins this whole next year I think my emotions are ready to be in turmoil.”

They then added: “Dr Caitlyn Todd I actually think I hate you more than Theo.”

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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