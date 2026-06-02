EastEnders viewers were left shocked after Max got down on one knee and proposed to Cindy in today’s episode.

The surprise moment has sparked fresh speculation over the soap’s flash-forward wedding storyline. And fans are now questioning whether Cindy could be the bride after all.

But with Cindy’s response under wraps until tomorrow’s episode, is Max on the verge of another wedding? Or could the soap be leading viewers down the wrong path?

Max got down on one knee (Credit: BBC)

Max proposes at the wedding

Fed up with no one taking his romance with Cindy seriously, Max decided to show everyone exactly how he felt in today’s EastEnders.

After one too many beers, Max found the ring that Howie was going to propose to Kim with, and decided to use it to his advantage. As bride Vicki made a speech, thanking everyone for coming to the wedding, Max decided to pop the question to Cindy in front of everyone.

As usual, Max’s spur-of-the-moment idea was more about him than Cindy. Also, Vicki wasn’t too happy about being upstaged on her big day.

However, does Max’s proposal mean Cindy could be the flash-forward bride at New Year? Or is this a red herring to throw us off the scent?

Max is determined to make people see he is serious about Cindy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Do Max and Cindy get married?

Cindy’s answer is being kept a secret until tomorrow, so fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what happens. However, there are plenty of reasons to think a wedding between Max and Cindy may not be on the cards.

For a start, it’s hard to imagine Cindy viewing Max’s public proposal as particularly romantic. The pair have also only been together for a month.

While they are certainly not a couple known for taking things slowly, having already moved in together within weeks, marriage would still be a major step for both of them.

That is why this latest twist feels more likely to be a classic red herring, designed to get viewers talking.

The flashforward episode hinted that Chelsea, Linda, Denise or Cindy could be getting married to Ian. But, for now, fans will just have to keep watching to see what happens.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as The Night That Changes Everything kicks off