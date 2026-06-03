Peter Andre melts fans’ hearts as he shares video of rarely-seen son Theo: ‘Following in his Daddy’s footsteps’

Peter Andre left fans swooning after he shared an adorable video of his young son Theo.

The Mysterious Girl singer is a proud father to five children. He shares three children with his NHS doctor wife Emily: Amelie, 12, Theo, aged nine, and Arabella Rose, two. Pete also has two older children, Princess, 18, and son Junior, 20, with ex-wife Katie Price.

And although Peter and Emily keep their children’s faces out of the media, the couple often give fans a look inside their family life. And recently, Peter made jaws drop after he revealed his son Theo’s super impressive dancing skills.

They share three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares adorable video of son

On Tuesday (June 2) Pete took to his Instagram and shared a video of him and son Theo dressed up in matching outfits inspired by Michael Jackson, including a bedazzled black shirt and trousers and a black hat.

The father-and-son duo showed off their impressive moves while performing a dance routine to one of the singer’s tracks.

Pete captioned the adorable post: “Couldn’t skip this trend. Same DNA. Same taste in music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

‘Chip of the old block’

And fans quickly flooded the comments section to praise Pete’s son, Theo. One person wrote: “Wow love this Peter, Theo definitely got your moves.”

A second chimed in: “He’s a mini u.” Echoing their thoughts, a third penned: “Following in his Daddy’s footsteps, now how smooth is this.”

Another fan also declared: “Wow so talented.”

A fifth commented: “Wow, he’s definitely taking after you Pete!” Someone else agreed: “Chip of the old block.”

The family enjoyed a holiday recently (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Peter and Emily’s family holiday

It comes after Pete’s wife Emily shared some sweet snaps earlier this week from a recent family holiday.

In one photo, the family-of-five could be seen with their backs turned while standing on a beach and looking out at sea. Other photos included selfies of Pete and Emily, and also a snap of daughter Amelie with her back turned.

In the caption, the smitten couple wrote: “A few snapshots of our family holiday. A lovely week and precious memories.”

And as expected, the post went down a treat with Emily and Peter’s fans. But some were left shocked at how similar Emily and daughter Amelie look.

“Oh my! Is Millie your ‘mini me’ or what!” declared one person. Emily then replied: “She really is!! Sometimes think she is me in photos!!”

Read more: Peter Andre issues update after wife Emily undergoes treatment following ‘unexpected diagnosis’: ‘Very painful for her’

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