Emily Andre supported as she is ‘unexpectedly diagnosed’ with ‘painful’ health condition

Emily Andre has revealed she has been “unexpectedly diagnosed” with a “painful” health condition.

The 36-year-old, who is married to singer and reality star Peter Andre, might be in the limelight for her relationship. However, off-camera, she is a doctor and has sought help after previously opening up about a “minor health issue” she had been dealing with.

In a new update, Emily revealed she has now received a diagnosis and opened up to her followers about it.

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Emily opened up about her recent health diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Emily Andre ‘unexpectedly diagnosed’ with ‘painful’ health condition

During an Instagram video shared today (March 28), Emily revealed she had been “unexpectedly diagnosed with shingles” this week.

In the clip, she decided to “explain what it is, in the hope it helps raise awareness for anyone who might not be familiar”.

“In short, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. One of the most common questions is whether it’s contagious. You can’t pass shingles on to someone else, but you can pass on chickenpox to someone who hasn’t had it before or hasn’t been vaccinated,” Emily continued in her caption.

Emily then shared a list of whom it is best to avoid contact with if you have the infection:

Anyone who is pregnant and hasn’t had chickenpox before

People with a weakened immune system (for example, those undergoing chemotherapy)

Babies under one month old

She continued: “As always, do refer to the NHS website for more information, and seek medical advice if you’re unsure about anything. Let’s just say… not exactly how I planned to spend the week, but a good reminder to listen to your body and get things checked if something doesn’t feel right.”

Emily admitted she hoped to be feeling better soon, as she still had the infection at the time of filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily MBChB BSc (@dr_emily_official)

‘Get well soon’

Emily’s followers rushed to the comments to share their support and their gratitude for raising awareness.

“Glad you’re on the mend finally!” one user wrote.

“Thank you for sharing and get well soon x,” another person shared.

“Hope you feel better soon. I had chickenpox in my early thirties and it wasn’t very nice. I’ve recently had my shingles booster. Thank you for sharing,” a third remarked.

“Hope you recover quickly, I have my second shot this week,” a fourth said.

Read more: This Morning viewers divided as Peter Andre’s wife Emily promotes new children’s book

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