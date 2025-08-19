Fans of This Morning were left with mixed opinions after Peter Andre’s wife Emily appeared on the ITV show.

On Tuesday morning (August 19), Emily Andre joined hosts Craig Doyle and Sian Welby to promote her new children’s book, Incredible Things Your Body Can Do!.

After splitting from Katie Price in 2009, Peter found love in doctor Emily, who he married in 2015. They have since started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Amelia, 11, and Arabella, one, and son Theo, eight.

Emily Andre on This Morning

36-year-old Emily is no stranger to writing a children’s book, having published Growing Up for Girls and Growing Up for Boys. She also wrote a book to help young kids with their mental health, Healthy Mind, Happy You: How to Take Care of Your Mental Health.

Her latest, however, is a book for girls on what to expect when growing up as their bodies evolve and change.

Despite her experience of being a children’s author, it appears not all viewers were sold.

‘It’s unfair how many talented writers go unnoticed’

“Great, a children’s book ‘written’ by a non-famous person,” one user wrote on X.

“Another one who has got a book deal because of who they are, not on merit,” another person shared.

“It’s unfair how many talented writers go unnoticed simply because they don’t have celebrity status. Countless authors are struggling to get published or recognised, while celebrity books get all the spotlight,” a third remarked.

“Get her off she’s boring me,” a fourth said.

“Oh god, she’s so boring Dr Emily,” a fifth person expressed.

‘She’s a different class’

However, many also appeared to be fans.

“Wish I could have a doc like doctor Emily. I wonder what star sign she is,” one person said, to which someone replied: “She’s a Leo, August 16th, like myself. She’s honest, which is a good thing.”

“Peter Andre’s wife is different class isn’t she,” another echoed.

“Just realised. Princess is her stepdaughter. She must be so proud,” a third stated.

