Nobody’s fool slammed as ITV viewers deliver brutal verdict on new game show: ‘Complete waste of 70 minutes’

ITV’s brand-new game show – hosted by Danny Dyer – called Nobody’s Fool has only just landed on screens – but viewers are already split over it.

The actor is fronting the programme alongside Emily Atack, with the first episode airing on Saturday night (May 23).

And while some fans were quick to praise the format, others compared it to hit BBC series The Traitors and claimed ITV was trying too hard to recreate its success.

Danny and Emily host the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers slam Nobody’s Fool

Nobody’s Fool sees 10 contestants attempt to work out who among them is the weakest player – before voting them out of the competition.

The twist is that success in the game isn’t based purely on intelligence, but on whether the other contestants believe you’re clever. Throughout the series, players take part in secret quizzes to build a shared prize pot. However, only they know how well they performed, meaning they can choose whether to tell the truth or mislead the rest of the group.

A synopsis for the show explains: “With quizzes played in secret, preconceptions, prejudices and first impressions start to come into play, with snap judgements and misdirection keeping the contestants, and viewers, guessing.”

But despite the intriguing concept, not everyone was convinced after episode one.

ITV making an obvious mistake

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Budget version of The Traitors #NobodysFool.”

Another said: “So this #nobodysfool is 100% a rip off of The Traitors.”

A third fumed: “[Bleep] poor attempt at copying the HIT show The Traitors! Not only is the show [bleep] the presenters are garbage!!! Won’t be watching another episode as it is a complete waste of 70 mins!!!”

Elsewhere, one viewer took aim at ITV’s choice of host and commented: “ITV making an obvious mistake. Hiring a 2nd rate actor to host the show instead of an established presenter. Many people don’t like Danny and will automatically switch off.”

Viewers delivered their verdict (Credit: ITV)

What else did viewers say?

Still, the reaction online wasn’t entirely negative, with some viewers admitting the show had won them over by the end.

One person shared: “Well, in the end I enjoyed it. Not as good as The Traitors but it’s ok.”

Another posted: “I’m liking #NobodysFool so far not a bad opening.”

A third added: “Ok this show actually impressed me.”

Ahead of the launch, Danny Dyer described the programme as “a blinder of a game show” and said he and Emily Atack “had a brilliant time” filming it.

Emily also praised the series, calling it “new and fresh” before adding: “The chance to work with Danny again was a no brainer for me. We had such a laugh. Can’t wait for everyone to watch, it’s an absolute must see.”

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