Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts welcomes first baby with fiancé Mitch Hahn: ‘Heaven on earth’

Nicola Roberts has revealed she’s welcomed her first baby with fiancé Mitch Hahn.

Nicola was first pictured with Mitch back in June 2022. And, since then, their relationship as gone from strength to strength. They got engaged in the South of France in July 2024, and announced their baby news on Christmas Day 2025.

Now, baby makes three and huge congratulations are in order for the Girls Aloud singer, 40, and her semi-professional footballer beau, 39.

Nicola Roberts has announced the birth of her first baby (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Nicola Roberts welcomes first baby

The Sound of the Underground singer shared the news that she had welcomed her first baby in a cute upload on social media.

Nicola told her followers alongside some adorable snaps that they’d had a little girl.

She said: “Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head.

“She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving.

“It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.”

Nicola has been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans and her showbiz pals.

Actress Michelle Keegan said: “Awww congratulations to you both.”

Loose Women star Katie Piper added: “So happy for you both.”

TV presenter and former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler also gushed: “Beautiful news – congratulations xx.”

Meanwhile, one delighted fan told Nicola: “Massive congratulations to you all, sending you lots of love. Enjoy every moment xx.”

And someone else wrote: “Congratulations to you both! Such amazing news!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@nicolaroberts)

‘We’ve been keeping a secret’

Announcing her pregnancy in December, Nicola shared: “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring.”

Girls Aloud… and all their babies

Nicola is the last of the Girls Aloud band members to welcome a little one.

Kimberley Walsh has three sons – Bobby, 11, Cole, 10, and Nate, three – with husband Justin Scott.

Cheryl Cole is mum to son Bear, almost eight, with the late Liam Payne.

Nadine Coyle is mum to 12-year-old daughter Anaíya with ex Jason Bell.

Sarah Harding, who died in 2021, didn’t have children.

Read more: Inside the cursed love lives of the Girls Aloud stars – love rat husband; stalker ex; STI tests

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