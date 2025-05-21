Singer Nicola Roberts has gone Instagram official with her Australian footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn after quietly getting engaged to the sportsman.

The Girls Aloud star, 39, reportedly confirmed her engagement last summer after she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring at Brighton Pride. An inside source revealed she had “met her soulmate in Mitch” and “couldn’t be happier”.

However, after keeping her relationship under wraps for several years, Nicola, who won The Masked Singer in 2020 as Queen Bee, has now shared her man on her Instagram feed.

Nicola reportedly got engaged last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Roberts has the ‘most gorgeous’ trip with fiancé Mitch Hahn

In a post shared on Monday (May 19), the Love Machine hitmaker posted a series of snaps from a holiday in Monaco.

“The most gorgeous Monday in Monaco for my dad’s 60th with the whole family. The bestest trip,” she wrote in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

While sharing photos of the stunning architecture, Nicola also gave a glimpse of her family life. In a group shot, Nicola can be seen sitting at the end of a table at a restaurant opposite Mitch.

In another, the pair appeared closer up, where they smiled directly at the camera lens with sunglasses on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola)

‘Looks so dreamy’

Following the upload, fans gushed in the comments section.

Nicola showed off her man for the first time on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Stunning photos, such a beautiful country. Hope you all had an amazing time,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous photos. It looks amazing,” another person shared.

“Looks so dreamy! Hope you had the best time and are doing really great Nicola,” a third remarked.

“There’s something so wholesome about a big family holiday as an adult isn’t there. Looks dreamy x,” a fourth said.

“Gorgeous!! Thanks for sharing these photos with us. It looks so beautiful, I hope to visit someday soon and happy 60th to your dad! He must’ve been so happy to have all of you together for his big day,” a fifth shared.

