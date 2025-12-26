Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts announced on Christmas Day that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Sound of the Underground hitmaker shared the wholesome news yesterday (December 25) with fans on social media.

Nicola has been dating footballer fiancé Mitch Hahn for a few years. She went Instagram official with him in May of this year.

Now, it appears the pair are taking their relationship to the next level…

Nicola is expecting her first child with partner Mitch (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Roberts pregnant with first child

In a post shared 12 hours ago, Nicola posed in front of a Christmas tree wearing a black dress. Beaming with a radiant smile, she held on to her growing baby bump.

In the following slide, she posed alongside Mitch on a balcony. Meanwhile, in the third and final snap, Nicola showed off the silhouette of her bump, which was lit up by her tree.

“Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant!” she wrote in her caption.

“We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring,” Nicola continued, adding a white heart emoji.

‘Best news ever’

Nicola was immediately flooded with support following the exciting announcement.

“You’re going to be the best parents – so happy for you both,” one user wrote.

“This is the most special news, congrats. Happiest for you,” another person shared.

“Best news ever,” fellow Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberly Walsh added.

“Oh my goodnesssss! The best news. Congratulations beautiful!” Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who is currently expecting her second child, said.

“True goddess of spring… I truly can’t!!!! SO beyond happy for you, my heart is bursting. All the best to you and your beautiful family,” another fan remarked.

