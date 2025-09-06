Singer Perrie Edwards has announced the exciting news that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The engaged couple welcomed their first child, four-year-old son Axel, in August 2021, but didn’t reveal the name until a few weeks later.

The following June, Alex got down on one knee and proposed to the Little Mix star. However, they have yet to tie the knot.

That said, in a new announcement surrounding the pair, they have revealed they are having another baby!

Perrie and Alex are expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perrie Edwards announces pregnancy with second child

In an Instagram post shared today (September 6), Perrie posted a black-and-white video of herself that captured her walking from behind wearing a white T-shirt that featured the title of her latest single, If He Wanted To He Would, on the back.

When she turned around, Perrie’s t-shirt said, “…And he did!” across the front. However, that wasn’t the only thing that was displayed.

The Forget About Us hitmaker also showed off her growing baby bump while flashing a radiant smile.

Fiancé Alex then walked over to Perrie in the clip and kissed her on the cheek before their adorable son Axel joined the happy family.

In the background played Perrie’s latest release.

“Guess what hunnies…” she wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

The news arrives weeks after Perrie opened up about having two miscarriages in the past.

‘The most beautiful news!’

Following the big announcement, fans and Perrie’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to express their excitement with her.

“Just the best news! Love you all,” fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote.

“Congratulations,” Louise Redknapp added with three red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful news! Congratulations to you both. Such a beautiful family,” another fan shared.

“Congrats Perrie! You deserve this happiness more than anyone,” another said.

Read more: Perrie Edwards reveals heartbreaking baby loss at 24 weeks pregnant: ‘It was the worst day of my life’

