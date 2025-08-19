Perrie Edwards reveals heartbreaking baby loss at 24 weeks pregnant: ‘It was the worst day of my life’

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed the heartbreaking news that she lost her baby at 24 weeks pregnant.

In 2022, when Little Mix were about to go on their break, Perrie was secretly expecting her second child and was ready for the brand-new chapter.

However, today (August 19), Perrie revealed that months after she found out, she devastatingly lost the baby.

Perrie broke down talking about her baby loss (Credit: YouTube)

Perrie Edwards suffers heartbreaking miscarriage

The 32-year-old singer bravely opened up on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, revealing that the day she lost her baby is “the worst day” of her life.

Perrie already had a son, Axel, with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was born in August 2021. And “not even a year” later, Perrie found out she was expecting their second baby.

But as the pregnancy went past the five-month mark, Perrie felt that something was wrong with her unborn baby.

have never had an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.

She said: “We went for what was a 20-week scan. But we were actually 22 weeks. That was just the worst day of my life. Like, horrendous.

“I just knew something was wrong in the scan. I have never had an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.”

It was two weeks later when Perrie and Alex were given the devastating news that there was no heartbeat. Perrie, who has since had therapy, emotionally revealed: “I remember sobbing. Alex was injured at the time and couldn’t really drive. He was struggling, but I couldn’t see straight. We lost the baby at like 24 weeks.”

Perrie and Alex welcomed their son in 2021 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Perrie Edwards revealed she lost another baby before Axel

Not only did Perrie lose her second baby, but her son Axel was a “rainbow baby” – a term used for a baby born after a miscarriage.

“I had a miscarriage very early on in my first-ever pregnancy. I remember finding out I was pregnant. Obviously, I started bleeding not long after. When I went to the hospital for a scan they were like: ‘There is no baby.’ And I just thought, oh I have made this up. Maybe I got a false positive.”

However, the second time, Perrie and Alex were making plans for their baby’s bedroom.

The singer emotionally recalled: “It’s weird because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like: ‘Oh that’s hard.’

“But I think when you’re 24 weeks and you have planned out the room and all these little things, it’s really hard. And nobody knows other than immediate family and friends.”

Perrie revealed “shortly after” her friends would message asking “how’s the bump?” and she would have to break the news.

‘Apprehensive’ during Axel’s pregnancy

Perrie’s first baby loss made her nervous the whole way through Axel’s pregnancy, she said.

She explained: “When I was pregnant with him, I loved being pregnant. It was one of the happiest times of my life. I love carrying babies.

“It was so lovely. But I was on edge thinking, oh gosh, I just want to get past the 12 weeks. I want to get past this next thing. And when I got past it, the pregnancy was complete bliss. It was perfect.”

