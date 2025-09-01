Singer Perrie Edwards was beaming with joy as she announced her latest single, If He Wanted To He Would, reached the top spot.

The former Little Mix star, 32, is currently embarking on a solo career and recently announced that her self-titled debut album will drop on September 26.

The new single from the album, If He Wanted To He Would, dropped last week and has since proved a success.

Perrie’s latest single, If He Wanted To He Would topped the Big Top 40 chart (Credit: ITV)

Perrie Edwards celebrates number one single

In the latest update surrounding her music career, Perrie announced on Instagram that the song topped the Big Top 40 chart. The first time she achieved this milestone was last year with her debut single, Forget About Us.

The chart is based on sales from iTunes, Apple Music streams, and radio airplay from the stations that broadcast the show.

“My second Big Top 40 Number 1. This one feels very special. Thank you to everyone for downloading and thank you @capitalofficial,” she wrote in her caption 16 hours ago (August 31).

To accompany the upload, Perrie was glowing as she held up her Big Top 40 award in a carousel post.

In another slide, her four-year-old son, Axel, who she shares with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, was also seen holding up the award.

‘So deserved!’

Following the announcement, Perrie’s fans rushed to the comments section to honour her latest career achievement.

“Most deserved EVER. so proud of you gorgeous girl,” one user wrote.

“Seeing you shine on stage over this past month has been everything!! Hard work pays off! ilysm,” another person shared.

“You looked absolutely stunning today! The glow,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely deserved it! The song is bangerrrr,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, Perrie’s fellow Little Mix pal Leigh-Anne Pinnock also showed her support, writing: “Yes, my girl” with the flame heart-eyes emoji.

