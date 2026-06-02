Peter and Emily Andre shock fans with rare snap of daughter Millie: ‘Your mini-me!’

Peter and Emily Andre have melted fans’ hearts after sharing a rare look at a family holiday with their children.

The Mysterious Girl singer and his NHS doctor wife, who tied the knot in 2015, are proud parents to three children: 12-year-old Amelie, also known as Millie, Theo, aged nine, and Arabella Rose, two. Pete also has two older children, Princess, 18, and son Junior, 20, with ex-wife Katie Price.

And although Pete and Emily keep their children’s faces out of the media, the couple often give fans a look inside their family life. And this week, the pair left fans delighted when they uploaded photos of Emily’s “mini-me” daughter Amelie.

Emily and Peter share three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily and Peter Andre share sweet family snaps

On Monday (June 1) Emily and Pete shared a joint post to Instagram that included snaps from a recent family holiday.

In one photo, the family-of-five could be seen with their backs turned while standing on a beach and looking out at sea. Other photos included selfies of Pete and Emily, and also a snap of daughter Amelie with her back turned.

In the caption, the smitten couple wrote: “A few snapshots of our family holiday. A lovely week and precious memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily MBChB BSc (@dr_emily_official)

Emily ‘sometimes thinks daughter is her in photos’

And as expected, the post went down a treat with Emily and Peter’s fans. But some were left shocked at how similar Emily and daughter Amelie look.

“Oh my! Is Millie your ‘mini me’ or what!” declared one person.

Emily then replied: “She really is!! Sometimes think she is me in photos!!”

A second fan commented: “I had to zoom in and see which was you!” A third chimed in: “Well she is your double and also beautiful, like her Mummy.”

Pete and Emily Andre

After splitting from Katie Price in 2009, Peter found love in doctor Emily, who he married in 2015. They have since started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Amelia and Arabella and son Theo.

As well as working as a doctor, Emily has also ventured into the world of television and writing. Emily is no stranger to writing a children’s book, having published Growing Up for Girls and Growing Up for Boys.

She also wrote a book to help young kids with their mental health, Healthy Mind, Happy You: How to Take Care of Your Mental Health

Read more: Peter Andre issues update after wife Emily undergoes treatment following ‘unexpected diagnosis’: ‘Very painful for her’

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