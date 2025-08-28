Emily Andre cruelly trolled as she posts emotional snap of her children: ‘Some people are so spiteful’

Dr Emily Andre, the wife of Peter Andre, has come under fire from irked Instagram users over a ‘safeguarding’ choice regarding her children.

Emily Andre has been married to dad-of-five Peter, 52, since 2015. They share three children together – eldest daughter Amelia, 11, son Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, one, who arrived in the world in April 2024.

Peter is also dad to Junior Andre, 20, and Princess Andre, 18, both of whom have Katie Price as their mum.

Peter and Emily recently holidayed in Cyprus with the three youngest members of their brood – and Peter has described their break as a “fantastic holiday”. But amid Emily remembering their family break fondly, some social media users have taken aim… and even made accusations about being “stuck up”.

Emily Andre and Peter Andre’s family includes five children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Andre shares Instagram holiday post about her children

The online backlash occurred after Emily shared a snap of her loved ones on Thursday (August 27) evening.

The image, which had her kids’ faces obscured with red heart emojis, was accompanied by the caption: “Missing Cyprus already. Little throw back from a lovely sunset and family time spent together making memories @peterandre.”

However, among compliments – such as “gorgeous piccies!” and “aww beautiful photos of your family” – in the post’s comments section, questions were also asked about Emily’s approach to social media.

One such commenter seethed, referring to not being able to see someone else’s children’s faces: “Why post the picture at all? Why not just post you and your husband?”

Emily Andre ‘trolled’

Then another respondent, replying to the original commenter, got stuck in and added: “I thought that just stuck up, he put his other kids all over social media.”

However, others fiercely defended Emily’s decision.

“If you don’t like it then keep on scrolling. You have that choice,” one user advised.

She wants her kids to have a normal childhood and not be in the public eye!

“Who cares!” reacted someone else. “She’s chosen not to have her kids blasted all over social media. That’s her choice to make, and honestly I don’t blame her! She wants her kids to have a normal childhood and not be in the public eye! Absolutely nothing wrong with that!”

Emily Andre and Peter Andre posing at a red carpet event with Princess Andre (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another user agreed: “It’s her Insta, she can post what she likes surely?”

While yet another spluttered: “So they’re being ‘stuck up’ for protecting their kids identities? Ok!”

Meanwhile, another commenter gave their take: “My son is 23 and not from a famous family. He insists I delete all the photos of him as a child from my social media. You are doing the right thing. Whether you are famous or not, children should not be posted on social media until they are able to give their consent.”

Someone else agreed: “I actually respect the fact you keep your children’s faces off social media. When just ‘anyone’ can follow you the way the world is today it’s a mature attitude and I get it. Lovely pictures.”

And another commenter sympathised: “Some people are so spiteful.”

