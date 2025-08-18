Peter Andre reveals heartbreaking question son Theo asked amid family feud

Peter Andre has shared a heartbreaking request from his youngest son Theo amid headlines concerning a ‘family feud’.

Dad-of-five Peter, 52, and wife Emily Andre have been married since 2015. They share three children together, and Mysterious Girl singer Peter is also dad to Junior Andre, 20, and Princess Andre, 18, whose mum is Katie Price.

The Andres recently enjoyed a family break with their youngest kids to Cyprus, with Emily celebrating her 36th while they were out there. However, ahead of their return to the UK, eight-year-old Theo posed a tough question – and the response from his dad may have left his young lad feeling rather disappointed.

Peter Andre told son Theo: ‘Life doesn’t work like that’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Rift’ between Princess Andre and her mum?

Writing in his column for OK! magazine, Peter Andre also addressed eldest daughter Princess’ latest telly success with ITV’s The Princess Diaries.

The reality series has been pinpointed as a possible source of friction between Princess and her mother, Katie Price. Katie has previously claimed she wasn’t “allowed anywhere near” filming for the programme. It was also claimed Katie wasn’t invited to her daughter’s 18th birthday party, and that Princess has reportedly been ‘distancing’ herself from her mum. Katie, however, has insisted they remain on good terms.

Peter Andre reckons eldest daughter Princess, centre, has “absolutely smashed it” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, earlier this month, Peter claimed to social media followers he had “stayed silent in the face of repeated lies” over many years.

And in his latest column, Pete has backed his daughter to the hilt while making mention of his pride for Princess and her series. He declared: “I think she’s absolutely smashed it. She’s come across just how she is and how we know her – funny, quirky, kind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily MBChB BSc (@dr_emily_official)

Pete ‘struggled’

But Princess isn’t the only one of his kids he refers to. Peter also writes about heading ‘back to reality’ after a sun-soaked holiday in Europe.

He said: “We’re back from beautiful Cyprus now, and life is back to normal. It was a fantastic holiday and being in the villa was a dream. It actually got too hot because there was a heatwave and it knocked us for six. Even I struggled with it.”

Bringing up his second son, Peter added: “But Theo in particular was very sad to leave and asked if we could stay. Sadly, life doesn’t work like that and school is starting again soon! But I think he’ll be counting the days until we can go back and make more (hopefully less hot!) memories together.”

Peter Andre lines up for pics alongside Emily, Princess, and eldest son Junior (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When was Theo Andre born?

Peter and Emily welcomed daughter Amelia, 11, into the world in 2014.

Theo is now eight, having been born on November 16, 2016.

Baby of the family, Arabella, meanwhile, is one. She was born in April 2024.

Read more: ow Peter Andre’s wife Emily really feels about parenting Katie Price’s kids as he shares shock statement

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.