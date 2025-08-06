Inside Katie Price and Princess Andre’s ‘divide’ as teen ‘distances herself’ from ‘low-rent’ mum

Katie Price and her daughter Princess Andre are reportedly facing a ‘divide’ in their relationship. And it is happening right at the start of Princess’ huge career move.

Katie and Princess used to appear extremely close. But it seems in recent times tensions between the mother-daughter duo have been rising.

But what exactly have they said about their relationship? And what brought on this reported ‘divide’? Here, ED! takes a look at their relationship.

Princess has moved in with her dad, Peter Andre (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Princess moved in with her dad and step-mum

Back in 2018, Princess and her brother, Junior, reportedly moved in with their dad, Peter Andre, due to Katie’s partying.

A source said at the time: “Katie needs to focus on getting back on top of her finances to create a stable home life for her children.

“Princess and Junior will be staying with Pete and his family for the rest of the holidays while she sorts everything out. She can see the children when she wants, but it has to be arranged and planned in advance.”

While ultimately Princess headed back home to live with her mum, she has recently been living with Peter once again. Something which Katie has spoken out about.

Princess’ upcoming documentary is being made by Peter’s production company. And, according to Katie, that’s why her daughter is not living with her right now.

She said on her podcast: “Princess will live with me. It’s only because she has been filming that she has been at Pete’s. Because I’m not allowed anywhere near it. She has only a few weeks left of filming.”

Princess is focusing on her career (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Princess Andre struggled after Katie and Peter’s break-up

Yesterday (August 5), Princess Andre revealed she suffered “dark times” when her parents split.

In a clip from her upcoming ITV2 documentary, Princess opened up on the effects her parents’ divorce had on her childhood.

She explained: “I don’t feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes. I do wish I could have had a happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age.”

Katie has been left ‘isolated’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess has been ‘distancing’ herself from her mum in public

In even more recent times, it has been reported that Princess Andre is trying to keep away from Katie Price in the public eye. But sources suggest that they are still close behind-the-scenes.

According to The Sun, the 18 year old was told to “distance herself” from her “low-rent” mum as being close to Katie is “not good” for her image.

Their divide has been compared to the ongoing Beckham feud, and has reportedly left Katie feeling “isolated and discarded”.

The source continued: “With her expertise in the field, Kate obviously hoped to help steer her career – oversee contracts, help her on press, that sort of thing. She has seen and done it all and hoped to instil some wisdom and advice on how to handle fame.

“She will always love her mum but there is a personal/professional divide right now.”

Amy Price left ‘heartbroken’ over divide

It seems the divide between Katie Price and Princess Andre has expanded past just the two of them.

The Sun has also suggested Katie’s mum, Amy, who is terminally ill, has been involved. And it’s left her feeling quite sad.

A source told the outlet: “Even Kate’s mum, Amy, who cherishes Princess, has been dragged into it all. She is so heartbroken about what is going on.”

Peter and Emily will be in Princess’ documentary (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Katie not invited to be in Princess’ documentary

Earlier this year, it was reported that Princess would be fronting her own reality TV series. The show is believed to follow the young influencer throughout her life, while living at her dad Peter’s house. It starts this weekend (August 10).

As Katie is a huge name, many expected her to make an appearance. But reports surfaced that she would not be in the documentary – but Princess’ step-mum Emily will be.

The source said: “Kate is really embarrassed. She even offered to give up her own time to film for the new show. But got an email back saying her services weren’t required.”

An insider said earlier this year that Katie “will not” be in the show even though the pair had a “great relationship”. Instead the show was set to follow her “work and home life” which includes the other members of her family.

Katie and Princess used to be close (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Katie ‘banned’ from daughter’s birthday

In June, Princess celebrated her 18th birthday, and seemingly toasted the occasion with her family. But mum Katie was not invited.

On her The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie hit out at Peter and his management for banning her from seeing their daughter.

She said: “Princess is now officially an adult so Mummy and Princess can now go out together. If certain people would let her be seen with me.”

Katie went on to say that she was banned because “certain people” don’t think it’s a good idea for Princess to be “seen” with her, even though they are the people who “used to” look after Katie herself.

Katie has been very outspoken about their current relationship (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Andre hit out at Katie Price’s outfit choices

It seems the pair’s differences isn’t a completely new thing as Princess used to get embarrassed when her mum would pick her up at school.

At the beginning of this year, Katie revealed Princess would beg her to wear different clothes when picking her up from school – but that she never listened to her.

Speaking on her podcast, the former glamour model said: “When Junior and Princess were at their last school, sports day, the [bleep]’s were like ‘Right mum, if you’re coming, come covered up. Don’t wear bright pink and try to blend in a bit. When you pull up in the car, please don’t have your music loud’.”

So in true Katie fashion she would “turn up” with her “music loud”.

Katie Price called Princess Andre ‘ugly’ as a baby

Katie’s never been afraid to tell her honest thoughts to her daughter. And perhaps that may be part of their divide now.

Comments Katie made way back in 2023 about the way Princess looked as a baby have come to light once again.

While appearing on GK Barry’s Saving Grace podcast, Katie revealed Princess was “ugly as a kid”.

But Princess was actually in the room, and laughed at her mum’s comments. Katie reinforced: “No, you was ugly weren’t you? Google it. I can’t believe how ugly you were when you’re so gorgeous now. I don’t care what anyone says. It’s not being cruel, I know if my babies are ugly or not.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Katie and Princess’ reps for comment.

Read more: Princess Andre sparks romance rumours weeks after love split: ‘Who is Joe?!’

What do you think of the divide between Katie Price and her daughter Princess? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.