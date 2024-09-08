Katie Price previously revealed a plea her mum Amy Price makes to ex-partner Dwight Yorke every single year over their son Harvey.

Former footballer Dwight and Katie briefly dated in 2001. However, their relationship was short-lived after Katie reportedly found out he was cheating on her. The pair share a child, Harvey, who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome and septic-optic dysplasia.

Dwight denied he was Harvey’s father until a DNA test proved his paternity. Since then, he has chosen not to be involved in Harvey’s upbringing. According to Katie, he has only met his son around nine times in 22 years.

Katie’s oldest son Harvey was born with Prader-Willi syndrome and septic-optic dysplasia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price says ‘door is always open’ for Dwight to meet son Harvey

Despite being absent from the majority of Harvey’s life, Katie admitted to The Guardian in 2023 that she still hopes he will welcome him into his life.

“The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other,” she said.

Katie’s mum, Amy, who was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is also hopeful.

“My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it’s always the same – no,” Katie – on screen in a Channel 5 documentary this weekend (September 8) – continued.

Katie insists Dwight is missing out on an amazing son. “I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He’s just a funny little [bleep]. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he’s home,” she explained.

Amy contacts Dwight’s manager every year for him to visit Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve become more and more protective’

During an interview with Mother & Baby in 2023, Katie opened up about discovering her son had health issues.

“I was just in shock thinking, how’s he going to be able to have a normal life? Weirdly I didn’t cry. I just kept staring at him. But it made me love him more. It’s really weird, it’s like I’ve become more and more protective,” she said.

As Harvey has grown into a man, Katie is proud of who he is today.

“No matter how difficult it’s been with Harvey. I don’t regret anything, I would do it all over again. I just wanted people to have a bit more insight into our relationship and how special it is,” she continued.

“He’s taught me patience and how to put things into perspective. Whatever is going on in life, I look at Harvey because what makes him happy is the most simple things in life. He’ll always be Mummy’s baby bear.”

Katie Price: Where Did All The Money Go? is on Channel 5 Sunday September 8 at 9pm.

