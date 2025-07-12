Celebrity Gogglebox last night (Friday, July 11) saw Hollywood star Hannah Waddingham make her debut.

Fans were thrilled by the actor’s surprise appearance and took to Twitter to gush over the Ted Lasso star.

Hannah Waddingham on Celebrity Gogglebox

Last night’s Celebrity Gogglebox saw yet another new celebrity pairing make their debut on the show.

Last week it was Alison Hammond, son Aiden, and sister Sandra, and this week it was Tim Minchin and Mission Impossible star Hannah!

Speaking about their debut before the show, Tim said: “Things I love: cheese, rose, comfy couches, Hannah Waddingham. In combining them, I achieved a life goal I didn’t know existed. Thank you, Gogglebox.”

Hannah and Tim settled down to watch to First Dates, more Squid Game, Olivia Attwood’s new documentary, Discovery+ reality show Match Me Abroad, Netflix’s Building the Band, and the news.

Hannah and Tim opened the show as they were seen sitting at a grand piano in the living room with wine.

“It’s seen better days,” Tim remarked. “It’s beautiful,” Hannah replied. “I don’t care if it’s out of tune.”

After banging away at the keys some more, Tim said: “Come on, let’s go and watch some telly.”

Fans thrilled as Hannah Waddingham makes her Celebrity Gogglebox debut

It’s safe to say that fans were surprised and thrilled to see Hannah on the show.

Taking to X (Twitter), one fan wrote: “How tf did they get Hannah Waddingham on Celeb Gogglebox?! I am fully invested.”

“HANNAH WADDINGHAM??!!!!” another tweeted.

“Ooh, Hannah Waddingham and Tim Minchin! Brilliant!” a third gushed.

“Not Her Majesty Queen Hannah Waddingham,” another wrote.

“Please have Hannah Waddingham and Tim Minchin on more episodes they are fabulous,” a fifth pleaded.

Fans fume as Alison Hammond makes show debut

Last week saw Alison Hammond make her debut on the show. However, viewers weren’t as enthusiastic this time around.

“Is there anything that Alison Hammond hasn’t been on yet?” one viewer grumbled at the time.

“I think Alison Hammond is trying to complete TV like a computer game. She’s on EVERYTHING!! And now we need her son on everything too apparently,” another moaned.

“What a way to ruin a programme yet again having Alison Hammond on it,” a third fumed.

However, some viewers were happy to see the star on the show.

“Yes! The family we’ve been waiting for on Gogglebox,” one said. “Oh my gosh! This is overdue,” another wrote.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs next Friday (July 18) at 9pm on Channel 4.

