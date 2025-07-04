TV star Alison Hammond is the latest celebrity to join the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

However, she’s not doing it alone as she is being joined by her son Aidan and rarely seen sister Saundra for the upcoming appearance.

The Channel 4 series is a huge hit with viewers and is bound to be a bigger success now that television favourite Alison has jumped on board.

Alison is joining Celebrity Gogglebox with her son and sister (Photo: Channel 4/Studio Lambert)

Alison Hammond is making her Celebrity Gogglebox debut with sister and son

Tonight (July 4), Alison will be reacting to the latest shows on tele with her son Aidan and her lookalike sister Saundra. Following the news, the 50-year-old presenter has expressed her enthusiasm.

“I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan. We’ve always loved watching telly together, and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation! It’s a real family affair too, because my fabulous sister Saundra is getting involved as well,” she said.

“Expect laughs, eye-rolls, and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!”

According to TV Guide, the celebs will be watching clips of Squid Game, Glastonbury, Open House: The Great Sex Experiment, Celebrity Bridge of Lies, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, Millionaire Hoarders and Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour: Australia.

Alison Hammond said to ‘expect laughs’ from her appearance with sister and son (Credit: Channel 4/Studio Lambert)

Which other stars have taken part in this series?

On June 6, the seventh series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off and welcomed many new faces.

Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay and former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison and TOWIE favourite Pete Wicks were among the celebs who made their debut. This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard too.

Meanwhile, Nick Grimshaw and his niece, Liz, and show regulars, Rylan Clark with his mum, Linda, returned.

Other celebs who have been reacting to the latest shows on TV have included Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and couple Alex Scott and Jess Glynne, to name a few.

Who else is ready for Alison tonight? Bring it on!

