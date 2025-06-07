Last night, a new series of Celebrity Gogglebox returned to our screens, and Channel 4 viewers had mixed opinions.

The hit show aired its first episode of Series 7 on Friday night (June 7) after wrapping the 25th series of the regular version.

Podcast host Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liz and show regulars, Rylan Clark with his mum, Linda, all appeared, while former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison and TOWIE favourite Pete Wicks, as well as Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, made their debut.

Other celebs who reacted to the latest shows on TV included Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and couple Alex Scott and Jess Glynne, to name a few.

Vicky and Pete made their Celebrity Gogglebox debut (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 Celebrity Gogglebox fans divided

Despite the show being a hit with viewers, the new celebrity series left many divided.

“The ordinary Gogglebox was far too left wing, and bloody hell the celebrity version is worse,” one user wrote on X.

“Celebrity Gogglebox just isn’t funny like the original, it feels forced!” another person shared.

“Not the dreaded celebrities again, so many of them are so annoying,” a third remarked.

“How to ruin a programme. Turn it into a celeb version, god these people are dull boring,” a fourth said.

“The people on this show need to stop talking about their political views,” another insisted.

Paddy and Vernon also made their Celebrity Gogglebox debut (Credit: Channel 4)

‘I hope she’s on every week’

On the other hand, many fans were happy to see the celebrity version return with fresh faces.

“Who doesn’t just love Celebrity @C4Gogglebox. Always a wildly entertaining way to spend time. The perfect switch your brain off TV this time of night needs,” one person expressed.

“Something I never thought I’d utter, but thank God for #Celebritygogglebox,” another said.

“#CelebrityGogglebox Absolutely brilliant to see Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay on together!!!” a third stated.

“Great to have #CelebrityGogglebox back on @Channel4!” a fourth user wrote.

“It’s great to see @VickyPattison on the show, I hope she’s on every week #Celebritygogglebox,” a fifth viewer said.

