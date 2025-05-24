Fans of Gogglebox were left feeling sad after stars of the show Jane and Simon Minty announced the current 23rd series had wrapped.

The duo, who are regulars on the Channel 4 programme, took to social media ahead of Friday night’s (May 22) episode to share the news.

Gogglebox stars Simon and Jane reveal last night’s episode was the final of the series (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 Gogglebox stars Jane and Simon Minty reveal it’s the ‘end of the series’

In a video upload shared to both their Instagram and X pages, Jane and Simon can be seen at home on the sofa.

“Hello everybody, it’s the end of the series tonight. Oh my goodness, that’s gone really quickly,” Simon shared.

Jane then added: “It’s flown by, but you can get the last one, Friday night, nine o’clock on Channel 4, and we will be back for the next series!”

The wholesome duo ended the video with an enthusiastic “whoop” and a wave to the camera. They also shared their well-wishes for a happy summer to all their supporters.

‘We need more’

Due to Googlebox’s loyal viewers, fans were left gutted by the announcement and weren’t afraid to express it.

“Wait… what!? What am I supposed to do on Friday nights after tonight?” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ll miss you guys. You’re the highlight of my Friday evenings!” another person shared.

“Oh no too quick x,” a third remarked on Instagram.

“Nooooo we need more plz yall make our day hugs guys,” a fourth said.

“Missing you already,” a fifth user wrote.

During last night’s show, the cast reacted to the Eurovision Song Contest, Faking It, Virgin Island, The Four Seasons, Night Coppers, Inside Our Minds and Naked and Afraid.

Next Friday (May 30), Gogglebox will air its Best of the Series episode.

