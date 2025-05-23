Over the years, Gogglebox has made household names of many of its cast, but not everyone who’s graced the Channel 4 show has stuck around long enough to become a fan favourite.

The show, which features ordinary people watching television, has launched countless fan favourites – from the late June and Leon to the ever-relatable Siddiquis.

However, some families barely made it past a single season. Meanwhile, others were quietly dropped with no explanation.

Here’s a look at the Gogglebox stars who came and went in the blink of an eye.

The Allen family only lasted one season (Credit: Channel 4)

The Allen Family – Series 1 (2013)

One of the original Gogglebox families, sisters Charlotte, Gemma, and Louise Allen, were living at home with their parents in Essex when they joined the show.

Known for their strikingly similar looks and close bond, the trio appeared in the first season but quietly vanished after that.

Charlotte reportedly worked in fashion during her time on the show. However, none of the siblings have maintained a public profile since leaving Gogglebox.

Despite being part of the original line-up, their departure went largely unnoticed, and no explanation was ever given.

Chris and Colin Staples – Series 1 (2013)

Another short-lived family from Gogglebox’s debut season was Chris and Colin, a father-son duo from Manchester.

While they were part of the groundbreaking first series, they struggled to make an impact alongside louder, more colourful personalities.

The pair left after just one season and never returned to television. Their short stint remains one of the most forgettable in Gogglebox history.

Gill Gibson and Helen Tait – Series 1 (2013)

Mother and daughter, Gill and Helen from Maidstone, also appeared in the very first season.

Helen was known for her love of soaps and singing along to the Coronation Street theme, but didn’t leave much of a lasting impression

They disappeared after the first series and returned to their private lives.

Jeff and Tracey always appeared in bed (Credit: Channel 4)

Jeff and Tracey Rawlings – Series 2 (2013)

Who could forget the couple who were always in bed? Jeff and Tracey from Devon made their Gogglebox debut in the second series but didn’t last long.

Despite their short stint, Tracey still proudly refers to herself as the “Gogglebox bed lady” on social media.

Since leaving the show, Tracey has worked at a nursery, and Jeff has taken up a role at Tiverton Town Football Club in event planning and marketing.

The Da Silva Family – Series 5 (2015)

The Da Silvas hold the unfortunate record of being the only Gogglebox family to appear in just one episode.

Their debut (and exit) came in the first episode of series five, and they were never seen again.

Viewers struggled to understand the Glasgow-born Manuel family (Credit: Channel 4)

The Manuel Family – Series 7 (2016)

The Manuel family – Charles, Donna, and their son Grant – hailed from Glasgow and joined in series seven.

But their time on Gogglebox was marred by controversy after fans noticed that a Rangers supporter’s mug had been blurred out during repeats.

Channel 4 claimed it was due to rules against promotional branding, but Rangers fans accused the network of censorship.

Beyond the blurring scandal, some viewers also struggled with the family’s strong Glaswegian accents.

Between the editing drama and mixed viewer reactions, the Manuels failed to win over fans and were quietly dropped after a short time on air.

The three ‘aunties’ disappeared without any explanation (Credit: Channel 4)

Kathy, Cilla and Elvie – Series 11 (2018)

Nicknamed “the aunties,” this trio of West Indian women from Leeds made their debut in 2018 and were an instant hit with viewers.

Known for their love of rum and raisin ice cream and brutally honest takes on romance – “My state of health can’t cope with a fella right now,” Kathy once quipped – the group brought a refreshing, no-nonsense energy to the show.

Despite their popularity, they never returned for a second season. Their short run left fans puzzled and disappointed.

Andrew was sentenced to prison in 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Andrew and Fawn – Series 12 (2018)

Friends Andrew and Fawn joined Gogglebox for season 12, with Andrew sharing his excitement on social media: “We are proud to be part of such an amazing show and the crew, keep supporting, love and hugs.”

However, their time on-screen was brief, and they didn’t return for the next season.

While their departure was initially unexplained, things took a dark turn in 2022 when Andrew Bennett was jailed for sexual assault. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register.

Viewers never quite warmed to this short-lived family (Credit: Channel 4)

The Lampard Family – Series 13 (2019)

Essex-based Jackie, Olivia, and Grace Lampard were introduced in 2019, but their time on the show was anything but smooth

Viewers were quick to voice their disapproval online, with social media flooded by negative reactions.

“Ugh. I forgot about the Lampards. Meh,” one user wrote. Others were more direct: “Please get rid of that awful new family.”

The backlash was swift, and the Lampards quickly disappeared from the cast list.

Chantelle Walker revealed that her family was dropped unexpectedly (Credit: Channel 4)

The Walker Family – Series 16 (2020)

Chantelle Walker, her mother Elizabeth, and sister Monique joined in 2020, but were dropped within weeks.

Speaking to The Sun, Chantelle claimed producers gave “bizarre excuses” about camera availability and left them in the dark before eventually cutting ties.

“It was all a bit disappointing,” she said. “They told us they didn’t have enough cameras to film us, so we thought they were going to come back and restart filming in the next season.

But that didn’t happen. There was silence for a while, and we didn’t know what was going on for months. Then they dropped us, which was a shock.”

Despite the abrupt exit, Chantelle, who went viral on TikTok before landing the role, said she’d happily return to Gogglebox if asked.

While many Gogglebox stars have become national treasures, these families and individuals serve as reminders that not everyone who joins the show ends up a success story!

Gogglebox continues on Friday (May 23) at 9pm on Channel 4.

