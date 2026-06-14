‘Real reason’ Brooklyn Beckham didn’t open door to sister Harper after she visited his LA mansion

Harper Beckham attempted to visit her brother Brooklyn after their dad David received his Hollywood Walk of Fame – only to leave less than a minute later.

This week, Harper, 14, joined the rest of her famous family for David’s career milestone. As well as Harper, brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, were there too at the ceremony – which took place near Brooklyn’s LA home with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Shortly after, Harper was seen arriving at what is thought to be Brooklyn’s mansion – but moments later she left looking deflated.

Brooklyn is estranged from his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Brooklyn Beckham didn’t open door for Harper

After David received his Hollywood Walk of Fame, Harper is said to have travelled to her eldest brother Brooklyn’s LA residence.

Wearing a stunning pink dress from the event, Harper was snapped delivering a letter to the gates. She then left shortly after realising nobody was home.

However, a rep for Brooklyn has now claimed that Harper’s visit was “choreographed for the cameras”, noting the presence of paparazzi at the private property.

“That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras,” they told Page Six.

Harper is said to have visited Brooklyn’s home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This was choreographed’

What’s more, Brooklyn also shared a photo to his Instagram Story. He confirmed he was on the other side of the country in New York. He uploaded a snap of himself running in a park.

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, although Brooklyn was absent from David’s big moment when he received his Walk of Fame, David honoured all four of his children in his speech.

“Most of all, I want to thank my incredible family. “My parents and my sisters, who always supported my dreams. Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years,” he said.

David went on: “Without whom, none of this would be possible or as enjoyable. And my beautiful children, who are the reason that I get out of bed in the morning.”

He continued: “Kids – I’m going to get emotional now. I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big.

“To make you all proud is my greatest achievement. I’m so grateful for you all, thank you. And thank you so much for this honour, L.A., it means so much.”

Read more: David Beckham brings interview to a halt as he’s questioned on Brooklyn drama

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