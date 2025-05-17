Gogglebox viewers took to social media last night (Friday, May 16) to complain about the number of reality programmes the show’s cast are reacting to.

Many pleaded with bosses for a return to days when the show’s cast would react to soaps and dramas instead…

The cast watched several reality shows last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the Gogglebox cast watch last night?

Last night’s edition of Gogglebox saw the show’s stars react to six reality shows.

The first show the cast reacted to was Race Across the World on BBC One. They watched as Brian and Melvin raced across Nepal, picking up a job along the way.

Next was Channel 4’s Virgin Island, which follows a group of 12 people who embark on a unique intimacy course at a luxury Mediterranean retreat.

After reacting to Netflix’s The Four Seasons, the cast caught up with what’s happening in West London with Made in Chelsea.

Following that, they gave The Piano a watch, before delving into some of Prue Leight’s Cotswald Kitchen.

Towards the end of the show, the cast watched Dannii Minogue’s hit reality show, I Kissed A Boy, before rounding off the programme by watching BBC Breakfast’s coverage on Pope Leo.

Of the eight shows reacted to last night, six were reality shows. Meanwhile, one was a drama and the other was a news item.

Fans weren’t happy with what the Gogglebox cast were watching (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers slam the number of reality shows being reacted to

It’s safe to say that viewers were not happy with the number of reality shows the cast reacted to last night.

“Love #Gogglebox, watched every series, but can you go back to them watching soaps, dramas, there’s too much reality TV shows being watched,” one viewer tweeted.

“Too many reality shows,” another fumed, before adding, “Give it a rest it’s boring”.

“Too many reality showings on gogglebox now, 6 of the 8 it showed where reality, just reminds me of how much [poo emoji] is on tv now,” a third grumbled.

“I know Gogglebox is a reality show, but does it mean they have to watch so many other reality shows?” another viewer moaned.

“Are we watching any UK drama?” a fifth asked.

A political segment divided viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Political segment divides viewers

Last week’s show saw viewers complaining again, thanks to a segment on local elections.

“#Gogglebox used to be something lighthearted and fun to watch, now they are ostracising viewers for having different politic views. Watched for years. I’m done. Just rename Channel 4, Channel Leftie/woke and be done,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Well, #gogglebox talking about the local elections was depressing watching,” another complained.

“Right – won’t be watching the thick cretins on #gogglebox who haven’t got a scooby on politics anymore- ( especially the knitting Mother and opinionated daughter and numbskull dad ) @Channel4 stick this programme up your BIASED [bleep],” a third fumed.

Gogglebox continues on Friday (May 23) at 9pm on Channel 4.

