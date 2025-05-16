Gogglebox stars’ celeb friends and relatives – Naomi Campbell’s cousin; pals with former PM; ‘getting drunk’ with I’m A Celeb star

Several Gogglebox stars have become household names thanks to the Channel 4 show – but it turns out some of them already had links to the showbiz world…

The beloved programme has been a staple on screens since 2013 – and has introduced us to several iconic stars, including siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford, and married couple Giles and Mary.

However, for some of the cast they have some rather famous connections… Here, ED is taking a look at the Gogglebox stars’ famous relatives and friends.

Sandi’s cousin is Naomi Campbell (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star is Naomi Campbell’s cousin

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin appeared on Gogglebox between 2013 and 2016 – and quickly became firm favourites.

After leaving the show, Sandi appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

During her stint on the programme, she revealed she had a mega-famous cousin in the form of supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“Naomi is my cousin, her mother is related to my mother, so yeah, family,” she said.

Sandi also opened up about her relationship with Naomi in 2023 and told The Sun: “I am Naomi’s first cousin and yes we do talk to her and see each other.”

Sandi continued: “We do get together and have since we were kids. If there’s a celebration or something like a wedding we’ll get phone calls and we’ll go.

“At the end of the day it’s a family thing isn’t it. I’ve met her daughter, yes. At the end of the day she’s Naomi and I’m Sandi and it’s a family thing.”

The pair have comedy royalty in their family (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete and Sophie are related to the Chuckle Brothers

Siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford – who joined the show in 2017 – are famous for their witty remarks.

And it’s no surprise, as it turns out they are related to TV legends The Chuckle Brothers; Paul and the late Barry Chuckle.

In 2019, Paul shared a snap on X of him posing next to Sophie and Pete. He captioned the picture: “This day 2018 with my great niece and nephew @PeteandSophie.”

Pete also shared an old family snap in 2018 of himself and Sophie with Paul and Barry; two weeks after Barry’s death.

He wrote: “We are lucky enough to call him Uncle Barry.”

The couple are apparently good friends with Boris (Credit: Channel 4)

Giles and Mary ‘friends’ with Boris Johnson

Married couple Giles and Mary are firm favourites on the Channel 4 show after making their debut in 2015.

It has previously been reported that the pair, from Wiltshire, have friends in some rather high places: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his sister Rachel.

As The Telegraph claims, they have even allegedly been on holiday with them in Scotland. However, Giles and Mary have never addressed the reports.

Steph and Dom met up with Nigel for a one-off show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars’ close bond with Nigel Farage

Steph and Dom Parker were one of the OGs of Gogglebox – making their debut in 2013. The pair became a hit with fans before leaving three years later in 2016.

And it turns out they previously formed a close bond with I’m A Celeb star Nigel Farage.

In 2015, they met up for a one-off show at Steph and Dom’s hotel in South Thanet.

The politician was warned about Steph and Dom’s reputation for boozing before meeting up and replied: “Don’t take me on.”

During their get-together, things didn’t go smoothly as Nigel ended up spilling champagne on his trousers and then had to wear a pair of Dom’s ripped jeans.

Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

