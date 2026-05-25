Sinitta reveals she’s been in a secret relationship with boyfriend for years: ‘He’s got lots of personality’

Sinitta has opened up about her romance with her boyfriend that she has been dating for years, revealing she has “found my little Harry Redknapp”.

The pop star, 62, has had a wild love life over the years, including a Brad Pitt romance and an on-and-off fling with Simon Cowell.

She was also married to businessman Andy Willner before splitting in 2010. Sinitta is a mum to two adopted children as well, Magdalena, 19, and Zac, 18.

And recently, Sinitta dropped a relationship bombshell, confirming she and a mystery man have been together for a “couple of years”.

Sinitta has opened up about her boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sinitta shares details of new boyfriend

On Monday (May 25), Sinitta appeared on Loose Women, where the conversation soon turned to her relationship status.

After Charlene White brought up that Sinitta has a “new man”, the singer revealed they have been seeing each other for a while.

“It’s actually been a couple of years. When I knew I was doing the jungle we stepped back a little bit because he’s not in show business. I don’t think he wants to be in show business,” she said.

Sinitta continued: “I was doing something so high profile, that it was like ‘I’m going to do this’. He’d be fine, he’s silly, he’s got the best dad jokes.

The pop star has been dating her boyfriend for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sinitta’s new man ‘not used to being in public eye’

Giving people an insight into what her man is like, Sinitta explained: “He’s a character, a Leeds lad. He’s got a lot of personality. He’s just not used to being in the public eye.”

The I’m A Celebrity star went on: “I wanted to protect him and not just put him under that pressure. He’ll actually be fine. I’ve found my little Harry Redknapp. I’ll listen to football, but you’ll do red carpets with me.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sinitta shared she could see herself getting married again as her new love has “taken me by surprise in every way”.

She told Closer.: “I’ve always wanted the traditional fairy tale, even if it is a bit girly and old- fashioned.

“You think it’s meant to be over and done with at my age, and that you’re never going to meet anyone – but it’s taken me by surprise in every way.”

Read more: ‘Name-dropping much?’ I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta branded ‘thirsty’ after telling wild story about herself and Princess Diana

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