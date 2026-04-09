I’m A Celebrity South Africa stars Sinitta and Gemma Collins clash in camp over ‘rude’ remark

Things took an awkward turn in the I’m A Celebrity South Africa jungle on Thursday night as Gemma Collins and Sinitta appeared to butt heads, leaving viewers already choosing sides.

The uncomfortable moment unfolded when Sinitta decided to quiz former TOWIE star Gemma about her past theatre role, and it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn frosty.

Back in 2022, Gemma had landed a part in a production of Chicago, where she was due to play Mama Morton in what would have been her stage debut.

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The role came after Sinitta had taken on the same character the previous year. However, Gemma later had to withdraw from the production.

Sinitta quizzed Gemma Collins on a past theatre role (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta questions Gemma Collins in I’m A Celebrity jungle over past role

When Sinitta asked what had happened, Gemma explained: “I had a terrible injury. It was something to do with the insurance.”

But Sinitta admitted there had been doubts at the time, saying: “Okay. We were like, ‘Is this some sort of joke announcement?'”

Gemma quickly shut that down, replying: “Not a joke Sinitta. I auditioned for it and got it fair and square. Did all the training and everything. Had the voice coach.”

I’m not a joke darling, I’m not a joke.

Sinitta doubled down, telling her: “I’m sorry, I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were doing it, I thought it was a joke announcement.”

Clearly unimpressed, Gemma asked: “For what reason Sinitta?”

Sinitta then pointed to Gemma’s infamous 2017 moment, when she fell through a trapdoor while presenting at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, suggesting it shaped her view.

She said: “Just because, I think the last thing I’d seen… I think you’d just presented something at an awards and fallen off the stage. It was kind of like you were more of a comedian.”

Gemma appeared offended by Sinitta’s remarks (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not a joke darling’

Fellow campmate Scarlett Moffatt looked stunned as the exchange played out, even mouthing: “What’s happening?”

Gemma stood her ground, saying: “I don’t think you’d get casted as Mama Morton in Chicago if you didn’t pass the audition.”

Speaking afterwards in the Telegraph, she added: “I’m not a joke darling, I’m not a joke. I have done everything in my life on my own. I was just taken aback.”

Later on, Gemma revisited the tense chat with Adam Thomas, raising the question of whether a feud could be bubbling under the surface in camp.

Meanwhile, viewers were quick to weigh in on X, with many calling out Sinitta’s comments as “rude”.

Some viewers took issue with Sinitta’s comments to Gemma (Credit: ITV)

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One person said: “How rude of Sinitta!”

Another wrote: “Sinitta is almost coming across like Gemma didn’t deserve to be cast the same part as her? Because she’s not as famous as her… but yet she’s sharing the same camp with her.”

A third added: “I think Sinitta feels a bit threatened by the possibility of loss of screen time since Gemma Collins joined main camp!”

With tensions now out in the open and viewers firmly taking sides, all eyes will be on camp to see whether this frosty exchange blows over or turns into something much bigger.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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